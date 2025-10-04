ExchangeDEX+
Charles Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $250,000 by Mid-2026

By: Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:38
  • Hoskinson predicts Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by mid-2026.
  • Regulatory clarity and institutional involvement will drive Bitcoin’s massive growth.
  • Bitcoin’s surge could coincide with major tech companies adopting crypto.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has shared his bold Bitcoin prediction, forecasting the cryptocurrency will surge to $250,000 by mid-2026. Speaking at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, one of Asia’s leading digital asset conferences, Hoskinson outlined the factors that could propel Bitcoin to such a significant milestone. According to a tweet by Cardanians, a Cardano-focused community X account, Hoskinson attributed the anticipated rise to several key elements, including clear regulations, institutional involvement, and the integration of cryptocurrency into the platforms of major tech companies, referred to as the “Magnificent Seven.”


Reacting to the September market downturn, Hoskinson viewed the price dip as a natural and healthy correction. He described it as “a quick pit stop at the gas station before the long road trip.” Despite this setback, Hoskinson remains confident in the continued demand for cryptocurrencies. He highlighted the likely passage of the Clarity Act, a regulatory development that he believes will drive a wave of institutional participation.


Also Read: XRPL’s New MPT Standard Could Revolutionize Finance and Skyrocket XRP Value


Institutional Growth and Regulatory Clarity

Charles Hoskinson is optimistic about the future of Bitcoin, with strong institutional interest and user growth driving the market. As the Clarity Act edges closer to becoming law, he expects that it will bring additional institutional players into the space. Additionally, Hoskinson pointed out that the Magnificent Seven—seven tech giants—are starting to embrace crypto, signaling a massive shift toward mainstream adoption.


Hoskinson believes this will pave the way for half a billion to a billion new users to enter the crypto ecosystem. “We’re already starting to see banks come in because of the Genius Act,” he noted, referring to legislation that enables further financial institutions to integrate digital assets. With institutional players coming onboard, he emphasized that this type of capital will disrupt the market differently compared to traditional retail cycles.


Confidence in Bitcoin’s Price Outlook

Despite recent market fluctuations, Hoskinson firmly stands by his prediction for Bitcoin’s price. He projects that Bitcoin could peak at $250,000 by mid-2026, marking a 107% increase from its current price of around $120,000. Hoskinson’s remarks paint an optimistic picture for the future of Bitcoin, fueled by regulatory clarity and increasing institutional support. As the crypto market continues to mature, experts like Hoskinson believe that Bitcoin will be at the forefront of the next wave of digital asset adoption.


Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Struggles Amid Rising Sell Pressure


The post Charles Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $250,000 by Mid-2026 appeared first on 36Crypto.

