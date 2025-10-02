ExchangeDEX+
Chainlink Brings Deutsche Börse Market Data On-Chain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:55
Blockchain

Chainlink has secured one of its most significant wins yet by bringing Deutsche Börse’s institutional market data onto blockchain rails.

The German exchange operator, which oversees some of Europe’s largest trading venues, will now feed information from Eurex, Xetra, 360T, and Tradegate directly to decentralized networks.

The collaboration allows financial data long confined to traditional platforms to circulate inside DeFi ecosystems, where it can power tokenized products, settlement mechanisms, and risk management tools. Instead of installing new infrastructure, Deutsche Börse can rely on Chainlink’s oracles to push data securely to multiple blockchains.

The scale of the integration is substantial: Deutsche Börse processes over €1.3 trillion in trades annually and generates billions of real-time data points. Those streams will now be accessible to thousands of protocols already connected to Chainlink, potentially accelerating the growth of decentralized finance with the same feeds used by global banks.

For Chainlink, the deal builds on a string of high-profile partnerships. SWIFT and UBS have previously worked with the oracle network to test tokenized asset settlement, and in the U.S., the Commerce Department is preparing to release official macroeconomic statistics such as GDP and inflation through Chainlink and other providers.

By blending Europe’s most trusted market data with decentralized infrastructure, Deutsche Börse and Chainlink are laying the groundwork for a future where traditional finance and blockchain applications run on the same trusted information.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/chainlink-brings-deutsche-borse-market-data-on-chain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

