ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
U.S. Global Investor CEO Frank Holmes says gold and silver are still underowned despite the parabolic runs in precious metals. In a new note to investors, Holmes says that in the short term, gold and silver look overbought, and are most likely due for some type of technical correction before making any significant new highs. […] The post CEO of U.S. Global Investor Says ‘Underinvestment Theme’ Opportunity Presenting Itself in Gold and Silver Markets appeared first on The Daily Hodl.U.S. Global Investor CEO Frank Holmes says gold and silver are still underowned despite the parabolic runs in precious metals. In a new note to investors, Holmes says that in the short term, gold and silver look overbought, and are most likely due for some type of technical correction before making any significant new highs. […] The post CEO of U.S. Global Investor Says ‘Underinvestment Theme’ Opportunity Presenting Itself in Gold and Silver Markets appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

CEO of U.S. Global Investor Says ‘Underinvestment Theme’ Opportunity Presenting Itself in Gold and Silver Markets

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/10/05 15:04
Union
U$0.006176-1.32%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03561+6.36%

U.S. Global Investor CEO Frank Holmes says gold and silver are still underowned despite the parabolic runs in precious metals.

In a new note to investors, Holmes says that in the short term, gold and silver look overbought, and are most likely due for some type of technical correction before making any significant new highs.

However, the billionaire also says that precious metals are “structurally underinvested” and deserve another look from investors.

“I see a lot of potential opportunity in the underinvestment theme.

We’re living in a time of extraordinary capital concentration. On one end of the spectrum, trillions are pouring into AI platforms and a handful of megacap stocks. On the other, gold and silver, through breaking records, remain afterthoughts in most portfolios.

Which side do you think offers greater margin of safety today?

Older investors in particular should pay attention. Many no doubt remember the dotcom crash. Even Amazon—today, the world’s fifth-largest company by market capitalization—plunged more than 90% from peak (December 1999) to trough (October 2001). Over the same period, gold gained about 5%—nothing to write home about, but it certainly helped stem the losses elsewhere.

I’m not suggesting you sell your Mag 7 stocks. Just don’t ignore the tried-and-true assets that have helped empires and households alike preserve their wealth for thousands of years.”

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram
Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox
Check Price Action
Surf The Daily Hodl Mix

 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post CEO of U.S. Global Investor Says ‘Underinvestment Theme’ Opportunity Presenting Itself in Gold and Silver Markets appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.626-7.83%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02744+10.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.10281-3.41%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.0062-0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003371-10.15%
MAY
MAY$0.0297+7.88%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27
Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan will introduce a stablecoin denominated in rupee to increase access to finances, lower remittance fees, and entice crypto investment.
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:23

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Economists warn of Labour Force Survey data reliability as UK unemployment rises to 5%

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,600.37
$102,600.37$102,600.37

-0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,456.55
$3,456.55$3,456.55

-0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.06
$156.06$156.06

-2.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3766
$2.3766$2.3766

-2.49%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10626
$0.10626$0.10626

-0.94%