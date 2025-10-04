ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
While crypto investors see the milestone as proof of resilience, veteran hedge fund manager Ray Dalio remains cautious, arguing that […] The post Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire appeared first on Coindoo.While crypto investors see the milestone as proof of resilience, veteran hedge fund manager Ray Dalio remains cautious, arguing that […] The post Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire appeared first on Coindoo.

Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire

By: Coindoo
2025/10/04 01:05
FUND
FUND$0.022+60.11%
Raydium
RAY$1.538-1.91%

While crypto investors see the milestone as proof of resilience, veteran hedge fund manager Ray Dalio remains cautious, arguing that central banks are unlikely to ever adopt Bitcoin as part of their reserves.

Dalio’s skepticism resurfaced after he shared an older interview clip this week, warning that Bitcoin’s open ledger makes it unsuitable for governments that prioritize secrecy and control. He also pointed to potential technological vulnerabilities that, in his view, prevent it from becoming a reliable reserve asset.

That perspective hasn’t gone unchallenged. Analyst Adam Livingston fired back, insisting that Bitcoin’s transparency is precisely what makes it valuable. Unlike the opaque banking practices that fueled the 2008 crash, he said, blockchain offers full accountability. Livingston also argued that fears about Bitcoin’s cryptography are unfounded, stressing that the SHA-256 algorithm has withstood every attempt to crack it.

For Dalio, however, the case is more nuanced than outright rejection. He has previously praised Bitcoin’s scarcity and categorized it alongside gold and silver as a form of “hard money.” He even once suggested that a slice of a portfolio – up to 15% – could be allocated to Bitcoin. Still, he keeps his own exposure low, admitting his holdings remain modest despite his first purchase back in 2021.

READ MORE:

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

His position reflects a broader divide between traditional finance and the crypto world. Dalio frames Bitcoin as “alternative money,” useful but limited, while many digital asset advocates see it as the foundation of a future financial system. Investors like Robert Kiyosaki, for example, echo Dalio’s view of Bitcoin as hard money but take it a step further, urging followers to stockpile BTC alongside gold and silver to brace for potential crises.

The disagreement underscores a key question for Bitcoin’s future: is it destined to remain a niche hedge and portfolio diversifier, or could it eventually break into the ranks of reserve assets? For now, the market is leaning toward optimism – with Bitcoin posting fresh gains and testing new psychological levels.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.626-7.83%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02744+10.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.10281-3.41%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.0062-0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003371-10.15%
MAY
MAY$0.0297+7.88%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27
Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan will introduce a stablecoin denominated in rupee to increase access to finances, lower remittance fees, and entice crypto investment.
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:23

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Economists warn of Labour Force Survey data reliability as UK unemployment rises to 5%

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,584.81
$102,584.81$102,584.81

-0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,454.12
$3,454.12$3,454.12

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.09
$156.09$156.09

-2.97%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3758
$2.3758$2.3758

-2.52%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10625
$0.10625$0.10625

-0.95%