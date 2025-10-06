ExchangeDEX+
Cardano Price Analysis Reveals $0.89 Breakout Signal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 17:27
The Cardano (ADA) price has been quiet, moving sideways for days, yet money seems to be moving beneath the surface. Some signs point to strength building up, while others hint at hesitation.

The tipping point may come down to a single level of $0.89, at which point Cardano’s next move could finally be decided.

Big Money Flows In, But There’s a Catch

Large holders have been adding again. Wallets holding 100 million to 1 billion ADA grew from 4.22 billion to 4.25 billion coins, while 10 million to 100 million ADA wallets rose from 13.02 billion to 13.06 billion over the past few days.

Cardano Whales Start Accumulating: Santiment

That’s an addition of about 70 million ADA, worth nearly $59 million at the current Cardano price — proof that bigger players are quietly positioning themselves.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) supports this. CMF, which measures whether money is flowing in or out based on price and volume, recently turned positive and is now around 0.12, suggesting net inflows.

CMF Moving Up Confirms Accumulation Strength: TradingView

When CMF moves above zero, it usually means buyers are taking control. But this time, the move isn’t as strong as seen in other top coins. It’s rising — just not fast. A CMF level above 0.20 would suggest a more aggressive big money outlook.

That is also where the big money divergence comes in. It’s when whales keep buying cautiously while smaller traders hesitate. More on this in the next section.

Retail Weakness Explains the Tug of War As Cardano Price Coils

While the larger wallets are accumulating, smaller Cardano traders appear unconvinced. The Money Flow Index (MFI), which tracks buying and selling momentum from retail traders, is slipping. It’s made a series of lower highs, showing that smaller ADA investors aren’t matching the larger inflows.

This imbalance, large money flowing in while retail slows down, explains why the Cardano price hasn’t lifted sharply yet. It’s also why the ADA price continues to trade inside a symmetrical triangle, where buying and selling pressure keep balancing out.

Cardano Price Analysis: TradingView

The Cardano price now trades around $0.83, just below the triangle top — the upper trend line that acts as key resistance between $0.86 and $0.89. A daily close above $0.89 would confirm a breakout, opening the way to $0.93 and $0.95, if big money and retail follow.

However, if the hesitation continues, key Cardano price support sits near $0.82 and $0.80. A deeper dip under $0.78 would break the triangle’s base and turn the setup bearish.

This tug-of-war between big money and retail could define Cardano’s next leg. A breakout above $0.89 would prove the whales right and pull hesitant traders back in.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/cardano-price-breakout-whale-retail-face-off/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

