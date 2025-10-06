Can You Actually Retire on Cardano? Here’s How Much ADA You’d Need By: Coinstats 2025/10/06 17:00 Share

Have you ever wondered how much Cardano it would actually take to retire, not to live like a billionaire, but to cover your expenses and live comfortably without selling your stack? That’s exactly what Cheeky Crypto Unfiltered, a YouTube channel with over 18.8k subscribers, explored in a video. The host didn’t just throw random price