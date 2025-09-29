ExchangeDEX+
Building the Universal Verification Layer: Interview with Magnus Ahmad, CEO of Blocksense

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/29 22:17
The decentralized application space has reached a turning point. After explosive growth in the last few years, activity across DeFi, AI agents, prediction markets, and real-world asset tokenization continues to surge. Yet, while execution and consensus layers have advanced, the data and verification layer is still catching up.

Oracles remain one of the most centralized components of Web3 infrastructure. Many operate through tightly controlled networks with opaque pricing and limited programmability. For builders at the frontier (especially in AI-integrated applications) these constraints can be the difference between launching and stalling.

That’s where Blocksense comes in. With a service-oriented blockchain architecture designed as a universal verification layer, Blocksense introduces zkSchellingCoin, zkTLS feeds, and the Boundless Throughput Engine to solve the foundational problems of connectivity and scale. Already integrated across dozens of ecosystems, the protocol is rapidly becoming the backbone for verified data, compute, and AI inference.

We sat down with Magnus Ahmad, CEO of Blocksense, to discuss the company’s evolving focus, why verification is the missing piece for the autonomous economy, and what comes next.

 

 

Magnus, you recently stepped in as CEO of Blocksense. What drew you to this mission?

When I looked at the state of Web3 infrastructure, one thing stood out: we’ve solved execution, but we haven’t solved truth. Blockchains are secure in themselves, but the moment they need to interact with the outside world — or even with complex, non-deterministic systems like AI — the guarantees break down.

Blocksense was founded to solve this. What excites me is that the same foundation we built for oracles naturally extends into a much larger role: being the universal verification layer for the autonomous economy. That means enabling any service (DeFi protocol, an AI agent, or a supply chain application) to access verified data and computation, at scale, without depending on trusted intermediaries.

 

 

Oracles have been around for years. How is Blocksense different, especially now with the AI focus?

Most oracle networks today are still opaque, centralized service providers deciding what data gets published. New feeds are agreed upon in backroom deals with untransparent pricing, frequently leading to protocols overpaying. Worse, the prevailing monolithic and un-programmable design of oracle networks cause long waiting times, stalling development as without oracles, many applications simply cannot function. In the worst case, they resort to publishing the data themselves, an option which is highly error prone and introduces tail risk for users.

Blocksense is different in two ways. First, zkSchellingCoin makes consensus bribery-resistant by combining game theory with zero-knowledge proofs. Reporters don’t know who else is voting, their votes remain private, and the ZK circuit guarantees correctness of the majority tally. That’s a huge leap forward in oracle security.

Second, we are expanding far beyond static price feeds. With zkTLS, our feeds can be bi-directional, meaning smart contracts and agents can both read from and write to the internet in a verifiable way. And with our Boundless Throughput Engine, throughput scales linearly with participating nodes, so developers don’t hit performance bottlenecks.

For AI, this is critical. Inference needs to be verifiable. You can’t just take a model provider’s word for it. You need a cryptographic proof that the computation was performed as desired with the correct model. That’s exactly where Blocksense shines.

 

 

If you had to summarize Blocksense’s mission in one sentence, what would it be?

To power verifiable services with trustless execution at internet scale.

 

 

What milestones are you most proud of so far?

Two stand out.

First, releasing the architecture described in our Litepaper this summer. zkSchellingCoin and the Boundless Throughput Engine aren’t just theoretical. They’re being implemented into the network. That’s a milestone not just for us, but for the entire verified services space.

Second, growing our integrations beyond DeFi. We’ve onboarded partners exploring autonomous DeFi, AI-agent workflows, and RWA tokenization, all of which depend on verifiable truth. It shows that the universal verification layer is relevant across industry verticals.

 

 

What were the hardest parts of expanding Blocksense’s vision?

The challenge wasn’t just technical. It was perception. Oracles were often seen as niche middleware, a solved problem. We had to show the industry that oracles were just the beginning.

By framing Blocksense as the verification layer for AI and autonomous services, it became clear we were not shifting away from our mission but building directly on it. The oracle problem was step one. The universal verification layer is the natural next step.

 

 

How important is game theory to Blocksense’s model?

It’s foundational. zkSchellingCoin takes the SchellingCoin game Vitalik described a decade ago and finally makes it cryptoeconomically viable at scale. Every round, a random, secret committee of reporters runs the oracle script, votes privately, and only the majority value is revealed. Because there’s no way to prove how you voted without losing your stake, bribery becomes economically irrational.

That’s game theory, enforced by cryptography. And it’s what makes the system robust enough to secure billions.

 

 

What use cases best showcase the power of Blocksense today?

DeFi is the obvious one: peg-aware price feeds, risk-aware oracles for LSTs and stablecoins, and composable financial primitives.

But I think the bigger unlock is AI. Imagine a trading agent that not only generates a strategy but also proves the inference process onchain. Or a supply chain dApp that verifies IoT sensor data with zkTLS, then triggers actions autonomously. These are no longer sci-fi—they’re the kinds of services our protocol is designed to power.

 

 

What impact do you hope Blocksense will have on the broader space?

Our goal is to remove the bottleneck of trust. Once builders know that any service (data, compute, inference) can be verified onchain, they’ll build more ambitious applications. You’ll see entire classes of dApps and AI agents that weren’t possible before.

I want Blocksense to be remembered as the infrastructure that unlocked the autonomous economy.

 

 

Finally, where do you want Blocksense to be in a year?

A year from now, I expect Blocksense to be powering hundreds of Verified Autonomous Services across multiple ecosystems. Not just feeds or functions, but entire agent-to-agent workflows secured by cryptographic proofs.

That’s the vision: a frictionless, verifiable layer that lets Web3 and AI finally converge.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

 

