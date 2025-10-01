ExchangeDEX+
BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/01 01:00
Bitcoin
BTC$102,768.38-0.71%
FLOW
FLOW$0.2766-2.50%

The BTC price debate is heating up; some believe $112,000 is a solid entry, while others fear Bitcoin could slip below $100,000. As a contrast, Remittix (RTX) is quietly drawing institutional interest after raising over $26.7 million, offering a fresh angle on where capital might flow in this turbulence.

Bitcoin at $112,000: Support or Illusion?

Bitcoin is hovering just under $112,000, with recent recoveries showing some resilience after intraday dips below $109,000. Analysts point out that $112K is a psychological layer and also a resistance zone where sellers may dominate again.

Below that, key support levels lie in the $102,000 to $107,000 range, and if BTC falls decisively under $100,000, it risks triggering stop loss cascades. Macro risks like rising interest rates or regulatory tightening could push momentum downward, even if fundamentals remain strong.

Remittix: A Strategic Alternative When BTC Wobbles

If Bitcoin fails to hold near $112,000, capital will seek alternatives, and that is where Remittix enters the frame. BTC is battling macro headwinds and saturation at high levels. Remittix offers a growth narrative rooted in utility and capital momentum. Many institutional investors may prefer backing a payments infrastructure over chasing BTC’s next leg.

Remittix is now verified by CertiK, and it holds the #1 spot among CertiK’s Pre-Launch Tokens. Its wallet is in beta, letting real users test transfers and UX. The referral program yields 15% USDT rewards, instantly claimable 24 hours later through the Remittix dashboard.

On capital and exposure, Remittix has sold over 672 million tokens, is priced at $0.113, and has raised over $26.7 million. It has secured two CEX listings after passing $20M and $22M milestones, and a third listing is underway.

Here are five strong advantages Remittix brings when BTC is struggling:

  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens
  • Ideal for freelancers, remitters and global earners
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

The strength of these fundamentals gives Remittix a compelling narrative during BTC volatility. As Bitcoin tests major thresholds, Remittix already carries traction and investor confidence that can absorb inflows that might otherwise speculate on BTC’s rebound.

Entry at $112,000 or Look Aside?

$112,000 may serve as a short-term entry point for risk-tolerant bulls, but the danger of a drop below $100,000 is not negligible.

For those seeking asymmetric upside with structural underpinnings rather than sheer momentum bets, Remittix stands out as a credible alternative. When BTC wobbles, Remittix’s utility, capital traction, and strategic positioning may offer a more stable runway for growth.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

