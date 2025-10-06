ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post BTC Overtaking Amazon Market Cap, SWIFT And Blockchain-Based Ledger, ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 05, 2025 at 16:55 // News The five most interesting news items from the period of September 29 to October 5, according to editors of Coinidol.com. This week was marked by significant movements in market prices, institutional adoption milestones, and key technical developments. Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpasses Amazon’s market cap The most eye-catching news was Bitcoin’s price surge to a new all-time high of over $125,000 on October 5, and its subsequent feat of overtaking Amazon in market capitalization to become the world’s seventh most valuable asset, according to the Economic Times. BTC price surpassed $125,00 before fasting corrections: This milestone, attributed to strong inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs and a crypto-friendly regulatory climate, signals Bitcoin’s continued transition from a purely speculative asset to a mainstream store of value that institutional investors are increasingly embracing, as Coinidol.com reported preveiusly. The market cap comparison with a tech giant like Amazon highlights the growing legitimacy and scale of the digital asset economy. SWIFT to integrate Blockchain-based ledger for cross-border payments SWIFT, the global financial messaging system used by thousands of financial institutions, announced a groundbreaking move to add a blockchain-based ledger to its core infrastructure stack. The initial focus is on facilitating real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. SWIFT’s involvement, in partnership with over 30 global financial institutions and Consensys, provides a clear roadmap for how blockchain technology can be leveraged by traditional finance. It aims to offer better efficiency and security while ensuring interoperability between Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and existing financial rails. Crypto VC funding reaches $5.1 billion in September with a focus on infrastructure Reports indicated that Crypto Venture Capital (VC) funding reached over $5.1 billion in September, one of the strongest months on record, despite a decrease in the… The post BTC Overtaking Amazon Market Cap, SWIFT And Blockchain-Based Ledger, ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 05, 2025 at 16:55 // News The five most interesting news items from the period of September 29 to October 5, according to editors of Coinidol.com. This week was marked by significant movements in market prices, institutional adoption milestones, and key technical developments. Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpasses Amazon’s market cap The most eye-catching news was Bitcoin’s price surge to a new all-time high of over $125,000 on October 5, and its subsequent feat of overtaking Amazon in market capitalization to become the world’s seventh most valuable asset, according to the Economic Times. BTC price surpassed $125,00 before fasting corrections: This milestone, attributed to strong inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs and a crypto-friendly regulatory climate, signals Bitcoin’s continued transition from a purely speculative asset to a mainstream store of value that institutional investors are increasingly embracing, as Coinidol.com reported preveiusly. The market cap comparison with a tech giant like Amazon highlights the growing legitimacy and scale of the digital asset economy. SWIFT to integrate Blockchain-based ledger for cross-border payments SWIFT, the global financial messaging system used by thousands of financial institutions, announced a groundbreaking move to add a blockchain-based ledger to its core infrastructure stack. The initial focus is on facilitating real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. SWIFT’s involvement, in partnership with over 30 global financial institutions and Consensys, provides a clear roadmap for how blockchain technology can be leveraged by traditional finance. It aims to offer better efficiency and security while ensuring interoperability between Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and existing financial rails. Crypto VC funding reaches $5.1 billion in September with a focus on infrastructure Reports indicated that Crypto Venture Capital (VC) funding reached over $5.1 billion in September, one of the strongest months on record, despite a decrease in the…

BTC Overtaking Amazon Market Cap, SWIFT And Blockchain-Based Ledger, ETF Outflows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 02:02
Bitcoin
BTC$102,732.27-0.75%
Capverse
CAP$0.10869-2.31%
COM
COM$0.005873-0.28%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05855-3.87%
Wink
LIKE$0.005394+1.73%
Oct 05, 2025 at 16:55 // News

The five most interesting news items from the period of September 29 to October 5, according to editors of Coinidol.com.


This week was marked by significant movements in market prices, institutional adoption milestones, and key technical developments.

Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpasses Amazon’s market cap


The most eye-catching news was Bitcoin’s price surge to a new all-time high of over $125,000 on October 5, and its subsequent feat of overtaking Amazon in market capitalization to become the world’s seventh most valuable asset, according to the Economic Times.


BTC price surpassed $125,00 before fasting corrections:




This milestone, attributed to strong inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs and a crypto-friendly regulatory climate, signals Bitcoin’s continued transition from a purely speculative asset to a mainstream store of value that institutional investors are increasingly embracing, as Coinidol.com reported preveiusly.


The market cap comparison with a tech giant like Amazon highlights the growing legitimacy and scale of the digital asset economy.

SWIFT to integrate Blockchain-based ledger for cross-border payments


SWIFT, the global financial messaging system used by thousands of financial institutions, announced a groundbreaking move to add a blockchain-based ledger to its core infrastructure stack. The initial focus is on facilitating real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments.


SWIFT’s involvement, in partnership with over 30 global financial institutions and Consensys, provides a clear roadmap for how blockchain technology can be leveraged by traditional finance. It aims to offer better efficiency and security while ensuring interoperability between Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and existing financial rails.

Crypto VC funding reaches $5.1 billion in September with a focus on infrastructure


Reports indicated that Crypto Venture Capital (VC) funding reached over $5.1 billion in September, one of the strongest months on record, despite a decrease in the overall number of deals. The capital was heavily concentrated in mega-deals centered on infrastructure, Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, and corporate treasury strategies on platforms like Solana and Ethereum Layer 2s.


The focus on RWA tokenization and L2 scaling solutions confirms that industry growth is shifting towards practical applications and integrating digital assets with traditional finance.


This trend suggests a maturing funding landscape. Investors are moving away from smaller, early-stage projects towards institutional-scale bets on foundational blockchain technology.



Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETF outflows deepen cautious sentiment


In contrast to the overall bull market sentiment, spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs experienced heavy outflows in the period, particularly on September 29. The outflows, including a record-setting week for Ethereum ETF withdrawals, highlighted continued investor caution and volatility.


ETF flows are a crucial barometer of institutional confidence. While major investors like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) continued to accumulate Bitcoin, the mass outflows from ETFs underscore the market’s sensitivity to macroeconomic data and the lingering uncertainty surrounding future regulatory decisions, such as those related to Ethereum futures ETFs. It suggests the market is in a highly reactive state, balancing institutional adoption with short-term volatility.

Citrea launches Bitcoin’s first zero-knowledge rollup


Galaxy Research highlighted the launch of Citrea, positioning it as Bitcoin’s first Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Rollup. This technology aims to enhance the scalability and privacy of applications built on the Bitcoin network.


It is worth to note that for years, Bitcoin’s base layer has been lauded for its security but criticized for limited smart contract capabilities and scalability. ZK-Rollups introduce a path to expanding Bitcoin’s functionality beyond a simple store of value, enabling a more robust Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem directly on top of the world’s largest blockchain. This development is a key technical milestone for the “Bitcoin Layer 2” narrative.

Source: https://coinidol.com/weekly-digest-btc-overtaking-amazon-swift-blockchain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.626-7.83%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02744+10.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.10281-3.41%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.0062-0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003371-10.15%
MAY
MAY$0.0297+7.88%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27
Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan will introduce a stablecoin denominated in rupee to increase access to finances, lower remittance fees, and entice crypto investment.
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:23

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Economists warn of Labour Force Survey data reliability as UK unemployment rises to 5%

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,732.27
$102,732.27$102,732.27

-0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,462.54
$3,462.54$3,462.54

-0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.12
$156.12$156.12

-2.95%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3843
$2.3843$2.3843

-2.17%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10681
$0.10681$0.10681

-0.42%