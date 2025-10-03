BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures

Dominating crypto derivatives trading

End of “CME gaps”?

Chicago-based trading giant CME Group has announced that its cryptocurrency futures and options will become available for round-the-clock trading starting from early 2026.

The move will require regulatory approval, the Thursday announcement says.

After first launching Bitcoin futures back in 2017, CME Group has become a dominant force in the crypto market. According to CoinGlass data, CME Group comes in first place in terms of open interest for both Bitcoin and Ethereum futures.

Enabling 24/7 trading will likely solidify the exchange’s dominance in the market since limited trading hours were a major issue for some market participants.

The trading behemoth has also dramatically expanded the list of available offerings. Earlier this year, the Chicago-based trading giant introduced Solana (SOL) and XRP futures. Recently, it also announced that it would launch options for such products.

If CME does implement 24/7 trading, this will, of course, mark the end of the so-called “weekend gaps.”

The futures trade only during traditional business hours, and Bitcoin’s volatile weekend price action created dislocations between futures and spot markets.