Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Could Reportedly Return This Season

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:23
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the third quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum who suffered a brutal Achilles tear during the eastern conference semifinals during last season’s playoffs could potentially return this season according to Bleacher Reports Jake Fischer. Achilles tears usually guarantee that the player will miss the next season, but Tatum’s recovery seems to be ahead of schedule.

Tatum had surgery to repair his Achilles back in May, and he has already been seen back on the court getting shots up and running, which is remarkable after being a mere four months removed from that surgery. Tatum himself has also alluded to him being available this season.

In an interview on ESPN’s First Take, Tatum stated “I haven’t said I’m not playing this season” when it was mentioned that he may miss the entire season. The Boston Celtics moves this off-season have also signified that they don’t plan to be competitive this season. They traded away multiple players from their 2024 championship team such as Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, in an effort to cut back on costs. These are not the moves of a team that plan to have their franchise superstar back.

Tatum has committed himself to an arduous six day per week rehabilitation plan, so he’s clearly trying to get back as soon as possible. It will likely be up to Boston’s front office and medical staff if Tatum really returns this season. With their current team, Boston does have a slight chance to be in position for a playoff spot. The status of the team will likely impact the decision to bring Tatum back this season as well.

If Tatum were to return this season it would be an unprecedented Achilles tear recovery, and a true testament to his dedication to this sport.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikaibruce/2025/10/04/boston-celtics-star-jayson-tatum-could-reportedly-return-this-season/

