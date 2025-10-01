ExchangeDEX+
BlackRock’s IBIT Shifts to In-Kind Transfers Enhancing Liquidity and Spreads

By: Coincentral
2025/10/01 04:44
TLDR

  • IBIT’s in-kind shift helps reduce tax burdens by avoiding cash redemptions.
  • BlackRock’s IBIT can now offer tighter bid-ask spreads with in-kind transfers.
  • In-kind process improves liquidity and speeds up Bitcoin arbitrage in IBIT.
  • Institutional investors benefit from IBIT’s tax-neutral in-kind redemption process.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has made a major operational shift that could affect its market position. The fund has moved to an “in-kind” creation and redemption process, which now allows Bitcoin to be directly transferred between authorized participants (APs) and the custodian. This change aims to reduce transaction costs and tax burdens, potentially enhancing liquidity and narrowing bid-ask spreads. With the approval from the SEC, IBIT’s structure has been significantly improved to benefit large institutional investors.

Changes to IBIT’s Process

In a strategic update, BlackRock’s IBIT now allows authorized participants (APs) to move Bitcoin directly in and out of the fund. Previously, the process required cash transactions, where APs would use fiat to buy or sell Bitcoin for the ETF shares.

This method added a layer of complexity, including transaction fees and potential tax consequences. With the switch to in-kind transfers, Bitcoin can now be exchanged without involving cash.

This update applies only to a select group of APs: Jane Street, Virtu Americas, JP Morgan Securities, and Marex. These firms are now able to handle Bitcoin directly within the IBIT structure. According to experts, this change allows for smoother transactions, reduces custody fees, and eliminates the “fiat leg” that was previously part of the process. The result is a more streamlined operation for those involved in the fund’s management.

Narrowing Bid-Ask Spreads and Boosting Liquidity

With the new in-kind creation and redemption process, bid-ask spreads are expected to narrow. In the past, the inclusion of a cash transaction step created additional costs and inefficiencies, which widened spreads. Now, since Bitcoin can be moved directly between the APs and the custodian, the friction that caused these spreads has been reduced.

This shift improves liquidity in the secondary market. As fewer costs are involved in trading the shares, market makers are more likely to offer tighter spreads. This is expected to enhance the fund’s appeal to institutional investors, who typically seek efficiency and low transaction costs. IBIT, already a leader in the market, may see even greater inflows as a result of this operational change.

Tax Efficiency and Institutional Advantage

The in-kind process also offers significant tax benefits. Cash redemptions in the past could trigger taxable events, especially when Bitcoin needed to be sold to cover redemptions. The new structure eliminates this issue, as no sale of Bitcoin is required. Instead, the assets are moved directly from APs to the custodian.

This in-kind process is generally considered tax-neutral, which could provide a more favorable environment for institutional investors managing large portfolios.

For large players in the market, such as hedge funds or asset managers, avoiding taxable events is a key advantage. This process may also sidestep other tax-related complications, such as wash-sale rules. As a result, APs may be more inclined to handle large volumes of Bitcoin with reduced tax-related concerns. These tax efficiencies add another layer of appeal for institutions looking to enter or exit the Bitcoin market.

Enhanced Market Position for IBIT

The switch to in-kind transactions positions IBIT for further dominance in the Bitcoin ETF space. Since BlackRock’s fund is now more cost-effective and efficient, it could draw more investor interest, especially from those managing large assets. Competitors will likely need to follow suit to stay competitive in the market.

As IBIT continues to accumulate assets, its structure is expected to maintain a competitive edge. The in-kind change could lead to more consistent tracking of Bitcoin prices, a crucial feature for an ETF meant to mirror the performance of an underlying asset.

Moreover, this could boost the ETF’s overall attractiveness, allowing it to maintain its position as the largest Bitcoin ETF globally. The broader market might also feel the effects, as this smoother process could result in more active trading and quicker liquidity transfers across Bitcoin-related markets.

The post BlackRock’s IBIT Shifts to In-Kind Transfers Enhancing Liquidity and Spreads appeared first on CoinCentral.

