ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
BlackRock has become a force in digital assets, building a regulated bridge for institutional capital. Its spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and tokenization fund BUIDL are examples of how it treats crypto like infrastructure, not speculation. The strategy is clear: establish transparency, stability, and predictable yield structures so large investors can commit. XRP Tundra’s […]BlackRock has become a force in digital assets, building a regulated bridge for institutional capital. Its spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and tokenization fund BUIDL are examples of how it treats crypto like infrastructure, not speculation. The strategy is clear: establish transparency, stability, and predictable yield structures so large investors can commit. XRP Tundra’s […]

Blackrock Cryptocurrency Investment Framework Applied to XRP Tundra’s Value Proposition

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/27 18:00
XRP
XRP$2.3863-2.24%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0294+3.66%
FUND
FUND$0.022+60.11%
Wink
LIKE$0.005328+0.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007273-1.08%
XRP Tundra

BlackRock has become a force in digital assets, building a regulated bridge for institutional capital. Its spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and tokenization fund BUIDL are examples of how it treats crypto like infrastructure, not speculation. The strategy is clear: establish transparency, stability, and predictable yield structures so large investors can commit.

XRP Tundra’s presale applies that same logic at a startup scale. With fixed launch values, a two-token design, and liquidity protections via DAMM V2, the project demonstrates an institutional mindset built into early-stage crypto. Instead of relying on hype, it defines its value proposition in ways that align with how BlackRock has approached the space.

BlackRock’s Blueprint and Tundra’s Response

BlackRock’s entry into tokenization — including its investment in Securitize to manage digital securities — signals that the future of crypto lies in accountability and infrastructure. Its ETFs give exposure with known pricing, while its tokenized fund provides verifiable on-chain positions.

XRP Tundra mirrors that clarity through its presale. In Phase 4, participants buy TUNDRA-S at $0.068, receive a 16% bonus, and free TUNDRA-X allocations valued at $0.034. Launch values are already fixed at $2.50 and $1.25 respectively, providing the kind of upfront transparency that institutional products demand.

This approach was recently highlighted on Token Galaxy, where analysts noted the unusual move of publishing launch prices ahead of trading — a discipline normally associated with large funds, not presales.

Yield for XRP Holders

BlackRock structures its products to generate predictable returns. XRP Tundra applies the same principle for retail participants through staking. Cryo Vaults let XRP holders lock tokens for 7–90 days, with yields scaling up to 30% APY. Frost Keys, distributed as NFTs, boost those yields or reduce lock durations.

Staking isn’t live yet, but presale participants are guaranteed access. For XRP holders, long limited to speculative price gains, this represents the first structured yield system built directly on the Ledger.

Liquidity Discipline With DAMM V2

One of the flaws BlackRock sought to solve through infrastructure was instability. XRP Tundra addresses the same issue using Meteora’s DAMM V2 pools. Instead of static fees, DAMM V2 begins with high charges (up to 50%) that discourage dumping and bots, before gradually easing to standard levels.

Liquidity positions are represented as NFTs, allowing precise tracking and transferability, while permanent locks keep liquidity intact. The effect is similar to how institutional funds prevent sudden redemptions: stability is engineered into the system. For Tundra, this means presale multiples are preserved when tokens launch, rather than eroded by volatility.

Audits and Accountability

Institutional standards demand external oversight. BlackRock uses auditors and transfer agents; XRP Tundra uses independent crypto auditors. Reviews are available from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Identity checks are confirmed through Vital Block KYC.

This framework ensures participants know both the technical reliability of the contracts and the accountability of the team — a rarity in presales where opacity is common.

Institutional Logic at Retail Scale

BlackRock’s crypto playbook — clarity, infrastructure, and compliance — sets the benchmark for global capital. XRP Tundra’s presale doesn’t just mimic that approach; it translates it into mechanics retail buyers can access: fixed launch values, dual-token allocations, yield opportunities, and liquidity structures that defend value.

For participants in Phase 4, the proposition is simple: $0.068 in today, $2.50 at launch, and a system designed to keep those multiples intact. It’s the application of institutional logic to presale investing — and one of the clearest value propositions now live in the market.

Be part of the presale that applies BlackRock’s framework to retail crypto:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.0505-4.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006247-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-0.73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00102+11.71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1759-0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.02741-0.50%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

SoFi crypto debuts — first nationally chartered bank to offer trading

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,800.27
$102,800.27$102,800.27

-0.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,453.47
$3,453.47$3,453.47

-0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.21
$156.21$156.21

-2.89%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3863
$2.3863$2.3863

-2.09%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10692
$0.10692$0.10692

-0.32%