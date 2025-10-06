ExchangeDEX+
Bitwise Files S-1 for Aptos ETF with SEC Approval

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 04:31
Key Points:
  • Bitwise files S-1 for Aptos ETF, confirming via official channels.
  • Aptos token price rose nearly 30% post-announcement.
  • Increased developer activity and market interest observed.

Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 for an Aptos ETF with the SEC, confirmed by CEO Hunter Horsley on October 5th, signaling further interest in the Aptos network.

This filing could enhance institutional engagement with Aptos, reflected in rising APT prices and trading volumes, while underscoring potential regulatory approval’s longer-term market impact.

Bitwise’s Strategic Move Sparks 30% Aptos Price Surge

Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 registration document with the SEC for an Aptos ETF, as confirmed by CEO Hunter Horsley. This Bitwise S-1A Registration Statement Filing aims to facilitate formal institutional investment vehicles for Aptos, enhancing its market access.

The announcement sparked significant activity, with APT’s price surfing nearly 30% and reaching a trading volume of $614 million. The positive momentum highlights the rising institutional interest and potential for increased liquidity.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley expressed enthusiasm over this progress but could provide no further details due to regulatory quiet periods. “Can’t say more during quiet period. But fired up about the momentum in the Aptos ecosystem.” – Hunter Horsley, CEO, Bitwise

Institutional Interest in Aptos: What’s Next?

Did you know? In the past, similar ETF applications, like for Bitcoin and Ethereum, often preceded price surges and increased institutional inflows, setting a precedent for Aptos.

According to CoinMarketCap, Aptos (APT) is priced at $5.42 with a market cap of $3.82 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume has reached $474.50 million, marking a 2.61% change. APT shows a 29.88% price increase over the last week, demonstrating robust growth since the ETF filing.

Aptos(APT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:24 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from the Coincu research team indicate that a successfully approved Aptos ETF could usher in additional regulatory scrutiny but similarly enhance Aptos’s credibility and appeal among institutional investors. Strengthened market confidence stems from prior successful cryptocurrency ETF introductions. Insights on these trends can be found in Insights from HHorsley on cryptocurrency trends.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/bitwise-aptos-etf-sec-filing/

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/bitwise-aptos-etf-sec-filing/

