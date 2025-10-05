Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise, foresees Solana becoming the Wall Street network of choice for stablecoins and tokenization.Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise, foresees Solana becoming the Wall Street network of choice for stablecoins and tokenization.
Bitwise Exec Explains Why Solana Is ‘The New Wall Street’ For Stablecoins And Tokenization
Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise, foresees Solana becoming the Wall Street network of choice for stablecoins and tokenization.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.