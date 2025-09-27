ExchangeDEX+
Bitwise Advances Filing For Solana ETF Approval With SEC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:27
Spot Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) appear closer to hitting the market following Bitwise’s latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

On September 26, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley revealed that the firm had filed its Form 8-A with the SEC. This filing represents a key procedural step that allows an ETF to begin trading once approval is granted.

Other Solana ETF Issuers Make Further Amendments With SEC

Horsley’s disclosure reinforces growing market optimism that a spot Solana ETF may not be far off.

Meanwhile, the move follows a wave of amendments from multiple issuers, including Grayscale and Franklin Templeton. These updates signal intensified engagement between asset managers and the financial regulator.

Nate Geraci, president of ETF advisory firm Nova Dius Wealth, said these amendments could accelerate the SEC’s review process.

Considering this, he believes the regulator could issue approvals within two weeks, which would align with the financial regulator’s timeframe.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart echoed this view, adding that this coordinated activity points to active dialogue between issuers and the SEC.

Meanwhile, this surge in activity follows growing institutional appetite for Solana-linked investment products.

The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF, launched in June as the first Solana-focused fund in the US, has already attracted over $300 million in inflows.

Similarly, Bitwise disclosed $60 million of new capital entering its European Solana Staking ETP this week, underscoring investor conviction in Solana’s long-term potential.

Market experts noted that this influx of institutional capital could have a meaningful impact on Solana’s market performance.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said Solana “has all the ingredients for an epic end-of-year run.” He pointed to the network’s strong activity and growing institutional participation as key drivers for its potential growth.

Moreover, Hougan noted that Solana’s size makes it more sensitive to new capital, which could significantly impact its prices.

Considering this, he explained that a $1.6 billion investment in Solana exposure could have the same market impact as over $30 billion entering Bitcoin.

