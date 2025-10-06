ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Bits & Pretzels 2025 review: Munich’s flagship startup event mixed networking, innovation, and unexpected moments during an intense conference week.Bits & Pretzels 2025 review: Munich’s flagship startup event mixed networking, innovation, and unexpected moments during an intense conference week.

Bits & Pretzels 2025 Review: Munich’s Startup Festival Balances Tradition and Transformation

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/10/06 16:39
Startup
STARTUP$0.001362-10.03%

Bits & Pretzels 2025 once again turned Munich into a meeting point for entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. Set against the backdrop of Oktoberfest, this year’s event was packed with panels, startup pitches, and corporate showcases — but also marked by unusual circumstances, including a bomb warning that led to the closure of Oktoberfest for the first time in decades.

Despite the disruption, the community spirit stood strong. Attendees found creative ways to continue networking, turning an unexpected challenge into new opportunities.

From Startups to Corporates: A Changing Landscape

Bits & Pretzels has always positioned itself as the festival for founders, but this year’s edition reflected how the startup ecosystem is evolving.
Larger corporations, consulting firms, and established institutions had a stronger presence than in previous years, while smaller early-stage projects were less visible.

Bits & Pretzels 2025Bits & Pretzels 2025

Some attendees saw this as a natural step — a sign that the event has matured into a broader innovation platform. Others missed the raw startup energy that once defined the festival.

Still, the mix of participants highlighted how Munich’s startup scene continues to blend traditional business with new tech innovation.

Networking Beyond the Booths

One of the event’s defining qualities remains its atmosphere. From casual meetings in beer gardens to spontaneous discussions between founders and investors, Bits & Pretzels fostered the kind of in-person interactions that digital conferences can’t replicate.

Bits & Pretzels 2025Bits & Pretzels 2025

Even after Oktoberfest’s unexpected cancellation, attendees kept the networking alive — gathering at nearby venues and continuing conversations over Bavarian beer and food.

As one participant put it: “The event may have paused, but the connections didn’t.”

Themes and Takeaways

  • Innovation meets Structure: More organized formats, structured investor areas, and curated access sessions gave the event a more professional tone.
  • Sustainability Focus: From vegan menus to refill stations, Bits & Pretzels showed its commitment to greener practices — though not everyone found it convenient.
  • Corporate Meets Community: Big players like PwC, Fraunhofer, and Etoro joined emerging startups, underlining Munich’s role as a European innovation hub.
  • Space and AI in Focus: New tech themes like AI and space innovation attracted interest, showing that Germany’s startup scene continues to diversify.

Final Thoughts

Bits & Pretzels 2025 proved that even in challenging moments, the entrepreneurial spirit thrives. The event’s transformation — from a purely startup-focused gathering to a global innovation forum — mirrors how Europe’s tech landscape is growing.

Whether attending for inspiration, partnerships, or networking, Bits & Pretzels remains a must-visit experience for those shaping the future of business.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.0505-4.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006247-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-0.73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00102+11.71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1759-0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.02741-0.50%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

SoFi crypto debuts — first nationally chartered bank to offer trading

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,910.60
$102,910.60$102,910.60

-0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,457.66
$3,457.66$3,457.66

-0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.24
$156.24$156.24

-2.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3867
$2.3867$2.3867

-2.08%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10687
$0.10687$0.10687

-0.37%