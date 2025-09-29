ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post BitMine Secures Over 2% of Ethereum Supply Worth $11.6 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BitMine Immersion Technologies has firmly established itself as a dominant force in the digital asset space, announcing total holdings of $11.6 billion across crypto, cash, and strategic investments. Central to its portfolio is Ethereum, where BitMine now controls more than 2.65 million ETH, representing over 2% of the token’s total supply.  This makes BitMine the …The post BitMine Secures Over 2% of Ethereum Supply Worth $11.6 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BitMine Immersion Technologies has firmly established itself as a dominant force in the digital asset space, announcing total holdings of $11.6 billion across crypto, cash, and strategic investments. Central to its portfolio is Ethereum, where BitMine now controls more than 2.65 million ETH, representing over 2% of the token’s total supply.  This makes BitMine the …

BitMine Secures Over 2% of Ethereum Supply Worth $11.6 Billion

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/29 21:11
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1506-10.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003977-2.95%
Ethereum
ETH$3,457.66-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006804-2.35%
Bitmine

The post BitMine Secures Over 2% of Ethereum Supply Worth $11.6 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

BitMine Immersion Technologies has firmly established itself as a dominant force in the digital asset space, announcing total holdings of $11.6 billion across crypto, cash, and strategic investments. Central to its portfolio is Ethereum, where BitMine now controls more than 2.65 million ETH, representing over 2% of the token’s total supply. 

This makes BitMine the largest Ethereum treasury worldwide.

Ethereum Treasury Giant Holds 2.65 M ETH

The company’s latest disclosure places it in rare company. While MicroStrategy continues to lead Bitcoin accumulation with more than 639,000 BTC, BitMine has taken the crown on the Ethereum front. 

Alongside its 2.65 million ETH, the company also holds 192 Bitcoin, $157 million in equity stakes, most notably in Eightco Holdings and $436 million in cash.

BitMine’s strategy is not merely about accumulation but long-term positioning. The company is openly pursuing what it calls the “alchemy of 5%,” a goal to eventually hold 5% of Ethereum’s supply.

Long-Term Vision Backed by History

Thomas “Tom” Lee, Chairman of BitMine and co-founder of Fundstrat, explained the rationale behind this strategy. He positions Ethereum not just as a digital asset but as a critical infrastructure in the decades-long supercycles of AI and decentralized finance. ETH is the premier neutral blockchain with 100% uptime and unmatched reliability.

According to Lee, the GENIUS Act and the SEC’s Project Crypto could transform financial markets in 2025 in ways similar to the U.S. abandoning the gold standard in 1971, a change that reshaped Wall Street and modern finance. 

Ethereum, he argued, is positioned to become the backbone of the next era.

BitMine Stock Surge

BitMine’s influence is not limited to its treasury. Its stock has rapidly become one of the most actively traded equities in the United States, with an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion.

As of now, Bitmine BMNR stock seen a jump of 2% in the last 24 hours trading around $50.50

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.0505-4.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006247-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-0.73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00102+11.71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1759-0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.02741-0.50%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

SoFi crypto debuts — first nationally chartered bank to offer trading

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,910.60
$102,910.60$102,910.60

-0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,457.66
$3,457.66$3,457.66

-0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.24
$156.24$156.24

-2.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3867
$2.3867$2.3867

-2.08%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10687
$0.10687$0.10687

-0.37%