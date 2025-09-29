ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post BitMine expands Ethereum holdings to 2.6 million tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine, an Ethereum-focused company, has taken advantage of ETH’s recent slip below $4,000 to significantly expand its holdings. The firm disclosed on Sept. 29 that it purchased more than 200,000 ETH during the week, lifting its total to 2.6 million ETH. This stash, at current market prices, is valued at $10.9 billion and now represents more than 2% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. BitMine Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee, who also leads Fundstrat, explained that the company’s buying spree reflects a long-term conviction in Ethereum’s role at the intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence. He described the purchases as “buying ETH at a discount to the future,” arguing that both industries will remain critical drivers of innovation for decades. He stated: “We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years. Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum.” Meanwhile, the company’s balance sheet extends beyond Ethereum. BitMine also holds 192 Bitcoin worth roughly $21.5 million and maintains a $157 million position in Eightco Holdings, a portfolio categorized internally as “moonshots.” It also reports $436 million in cash reserves. Together, these assets bring BitMine’s total value to $11.6 billion. This aggressive expansion reinforces BitMine’s status as the largest single Ethereum treasury and the world’s second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds 639,835 BTC valued at about $71 billion. Digital Asset Treasury Companies Assets Holdings (Source: BitMine) BitMine stocks BitMine’s growing Ethereum position has translated into significant stock market activity for the firm. Fundstrat data shows that as of Sept. 26, BitMine ranked 26th among the most actively traded US equities, with an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion. This ranks… The post BitMine expands Ethereum holdings to 2.6 million tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine, an Ethereum-focused company, has taken advantage of ETH’s recent slip below $4,000 to significantly expand its holdings. The firm disclosed on Sept. 29 that it purchased more than 200,000 ETH during the week, lifting its total to 2.6 million ETH. This stash, at current market prices, is valued at $10.9 billion and now represents more than 2% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. BitMine Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee, who also leads Fundstrat, explained that the company’s buying spree reflects a long-term conviction in Ethereum’s role at the intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence. He described the purchases as “buying ETH at a discount to the future,” arguing that both industries will remain critical drivers of innovation for decades. He stated: “We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years. Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum.” Meanwhile, the company’s balance sheet extends beyond Ethereum. BitMine also holds 192 Bitcoin worth roughly $21.5 million and maintains a $157 million position in Eightco Holdings, a portfolio categorized internally as “moonshots.” It also reports $436 million in cash reserves. Together, these assets bring BitMine’s total value to $11.6 billion. This aggressive expansion reinforces BitMine’s status as the largest single Ethereum treasury and the world’s second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds 639,835 BTC valued at about $71 billion. Digital Asset Treasury Companies Assets Holdings (Source: BitMine) BitMine stocks BitMine’s growing Ethereum position has translated into significant stock market activity for the firm. Fundstrat data shows that as of Sept. 26, BitMine ranked 26th among the most actively traded US equities, with an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion. This ranks…

BitMine expands Ethereum holdings to 2.6 million tokens

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:21
COM
COM$0.005874-1.04%
Ethereum
ETH$3,456.82-0.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003976-2.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232--%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000236--%

BitMine, an Ethereum-focused company, has taken advantage of ETH’s recent slip below $4,000 to significantly expand its holdings.

The firm disclosed on Sept. 29 that it purchased more than 200,000 ETH during the week, lifting its total to 2.6 million ETH. This stash, at current market prices, is valued at $10.9 billion and now represents more than 2% of Ethereum’s circulating supply.

BitMine Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee, who also leads Fundstrat, explained that the company’s buying spree reflects a long-term conviction in Ethereum’s role at the intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence.

He described the purchases as “buying ETH at a discount to the future,” arguing that both industries will remain critical drivers of innovation for decades.

He stated:

Meanwhile, the company’s balance sheet extends beyond Ethereum.

BitMine also holds 192 Bitcoin worth roughly $21.5 million and maintains a $157 million position in Eightco Holdings, a portfolio categorized internally as “moonshots.” It also reports $436 million in cash reserves.

Together, these assets bring BitMine’s total value to $11.6 billion.

This aggressive expansion reinforces BitMine’s status as the largest single Ethereum treasury and the world’s second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds 639,835 BTC valued at about $71 billion.

Digital Asset Treasury Companies Assets Holdings (Source: BitMine)

BitMine stocks

BitMine’s growing Ethereum position has translated into significant stock market activity for the firm.

Fundstrat data shows that as of Sept. 26, BitMine ranked 26th among the most actively traded US equities, with an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion. This ranks it ahead of Visa, the US-based payment giant, among the 5,704 US-listed stocks.

Among digital asset treasury companies, BitMine is also one of the most traded stocks.

The firm revealed that its shares, alongside those of Strategy, account for 84% of the total activity among the top 30 digital asset treasury companies. It added that its shares alone represent 34% of that percentage.

Crypto Treasury Companies Trading Volume (Source: BitMine)

Speaking about these numbers, Lee said:

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/2-6m-eth-bitmine-buys-the-dip-builds-a-10-9b-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.0505-4.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006247-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-0.73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00102+11.71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1759-0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.02741-0.50%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

SoFi crypto debuts — first nationally chartered bank to offer trading

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,918.84
$102,918.84$102,918.84

-0.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,456.82
$3,456.82$3,456.82

-0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.44
$156.44$156.44

-2.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3875
$2.3875$2.3875

-2.04%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10681
$0.10681$0.10681

-0.42%