Bitcoin surpasses Amazon again and rises to 7th place in global asset market capitalization By: PANews 2025/10/03 08:15

PANews reported on October 3 that according to 8MarketCap data, as the price of Bitcoin rose above $120,000, its market value has exceeded $2.4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 1.84%, once again surpassing Amazon (US$2.371 trillion) and rising to 7th place in the global asset market value ranking, temporarily behind silver.