Bitcoin just soared to a new record high, surpassing $125,600 on a Saturday night. The record high hit at the start of so-called "Uptober," which is historically one of the strongest months of the year for BTC. The move comes amid strong ETF accumulation, with funds posting $3.24 billion in net inflows this week alone, […] The post Bitcoin Shatters All-Time High, Surpasses $125,600 in Weekend Rally appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Bitcoin Shatters All-Time High, Surpasses $125,600 in Weekend Rally

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/10/05 13:09
Bitcoin
BTC$103,145.22-0.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.06052-1.56%
LayerNet
NET$0.000002-25.92%

Bitcoin just soared to a new record high, surpassing $125,600 on a Saturday night.

The record high hit at the start of so-called “Uptober,” which is historically one of the strongest months of the year for BTC.

The move comes amid strong ETF accumulation, with funds posting $3.24 billion in net inflows this week alone, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust.

That’s the biggest weekly haul of 2025.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs now collectively hold 1,325,878 BTC, valued at about $166.18 billion.

The Bitcoin pump triggered $173.52 million in short liquidations in the last four hours, according to CoinGlass.

BTC is up 2.3% in the last 24 hours, 14.5% in the last week, and 102.6% in the last year.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization now stands at $2.46 trillion following the surge.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: DALLE3

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

