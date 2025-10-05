Bitcoin Sets New Historic High Above $125,000 As Spot BTC ETFs Clinch $3.24B In Inflows By: Coinstats 2025/10/05 22:48 Share

Bitcoin continues to build on its record rally, climbing above the $125,000 milestone for the first time in its 17-year history.