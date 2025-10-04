Bitcoin Rockets To $123,000 As Standard Chartered Forecasts $135,000 Target By: Coinstats 2025/10/04 00:51 Share

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged 3% to over $123,000 on Friday after Standard Chartered projected a near-term target of $135,000, citing heavy ETF inflows and a shift from its post-halving pattern. read more