ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged 3% to over $123,000 on Friday after Standard Chartered projected a near-term target of $135,000, citing heavy ETF inflows and a shift from its post-halving pattern.read moreBitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged 3% to over $123,000 on Friday after Standard Chartered projected a near-term target of $135,000, citing heavy ETF inflows and a shift from its post-halving pattern.read more

Bitcoin Rockets To $123,000 As Standard Chartered Forecasts $135,000 Target

By: Coinstats
2025/10/04 00:51
Bitcoin
BTC$103,135.82-0.25%
NEAR
NEAR$2.55-5.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00398-2.87%

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged 3% to over $123,000 on Friday after Standard Chartered projected a near-term target of $135,000, citing heavy ETF inflows and a shift from its post-halving pattern.

read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.0505-4.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006247-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-0.73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00102+11.71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1759-0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.02741-0.50%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

SoFi crypto debuts — first nationally chartered bank to offer trading

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,135.82
$103,135.82$103,135.82

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,466.99
$3,466.99$3,466.99

-0.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.65
$156.65$156.65

-2.62%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3933
$2.3933$2.3933

-1.80%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10712
$0.10712$0.10712

-0.13%