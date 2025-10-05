Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: Can the World’s Largest Crypto Seizure Change the Market Outlook? By: Coinstats 2025/10/05 22:45 Share

Bitcoin remains in the spotlight this week after UK authorities confirmed the world’s largest crypto seizure tied to a China-based fraud. At the same time, MoonBull presale updates are catching the attention of retail traders who don’t want to miss the next 100x presale potential. Together, these stories show how the market is being shaped by […]