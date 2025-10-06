Bitcoin mining stocks are leveraging AI/HPC boom to transform

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Coindesk, the share prices of several Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining companies saw a collective surge in pre-market trading, driven by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC). This trend stems from market optimism about the potential for mining companies to transform their existing large-scale power and infrastructure resources for data center and AI computing services. Previously, leading mining companies such as Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital have announced or hinted at expanding their focus into AI/HPC to address the challenges of post-halving Bitcoin mining yield pressure. These strategic shifts are attracting significant investor attention, driving strong independent upward momentum for mining stocks even as Bitcoin prices have remained relatively stable. PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Coindesk, the share prices of several Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining companies saw a collective surge in pre-market trading, driven by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC). This trend stems from market optimism about the potential for mining companies to transform their existing large-scale power and infrastructure resources for data center and AI computing services. Previously, leading mining companies such as Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital have announced or hinted at expanding their focus into AI/HPC to address the challenges of post-halving Bitcoin mining yield pressure. These strategic shifts are attracting significant investor attention, driving strong independent upward momentum for mining stocks even as Bitcoin prices have remained relatively stable.