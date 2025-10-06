Bitcoin hits all-time high as USD on track for worst year since 1973: Analyst

Safe-haven and bearer assets are surging alongside risk-on assets like stocks, an unusual combination that signals a macroeconomic shift.

Precious metals and Bitcoin (BTC) are rising to new all-time highs, alongside risk assets like stocks, as the US dollar (USD) is on track for its worst year since 1973, signaling a “generational” macroeconomic shift, according to market analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.

The S&P 500 stock market index is up over 40% in the last six months, BTC hit a new all-time high of over $125,000 on Saturday, and gold is also trading at all-time highs — $3,880 per ounce at the time of this writing — nearing $4,000, Kobeissi Letter wrote.

“The correlation coefficient between gold and the S&P 500 reached a record 0.91 in 2024,” the analysts wrote, adding that this unusual correlation between safe-haven assets and risk assets indicates that markets are now pricing in a “new monetary policy,” Kobeissi added:

Read more