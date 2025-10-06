ExchangeDEX+
Safe-haven and bearer assets are surging alongside risk-on assets like stocks, an unusual combination that signals a macroeconomic shift. Precious metals and Bitcoin (BTC) are rising to new all-time highs, alongside risk assets like stocks, as the US dollar (USD) is on track for its worst year since 1973, signaling a "generational" macroeconomic shift, according to market analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.The S&P 500 stock market index is up over 40% in the last six months, BTC hit a new all-time high of over $125,000 on Saturday, and gold is also trading at all-time highs — $3,880 per ounce at the time of this writing — nearing $4,000, Kobeissi Letter wrote."The correlation coefficient between gold and the S&P 500 reached a record 0.91 in 2024," the analysts wrote, adding that this unusual correlation between safe-haven assets and risk assets indicates that markets are now pricing in a "new monetary policy," Kobeissi added:

Bitcoin hits all-time high as USD on track for worst year since 1973: Analyst

Safe-haven and bearer assets are surging alongside risk-on assets like stocks, an unusual combination that signals a macroeconomic shift.

Precious metals and Bitcoin (BTC) are rising to new all-time highs, alongside risk assets like stocks, as the US dollar (USD) is on track for its worst year since 1973, signaling a “generational” macroeconomic shift, according to market analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.

The S&P 500 stock market index is up over 40% in the last six months, BTC hit a new all-time high of over $125,000 on Saturday, and gold is also trading at all-time highs — $3,880 per ounce at the time of this writing — nearing $4,000, Kobeissi Letter wrote.

“The correlation coefficient between gold and the S&P 500 reached a record 0.91 in 2024,” the analysts wrote, adding that this unusual correlation between safe-haven assets and risk assets indicates that markets are now pricing in a “new monetary policy,” Kobeissi added:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

