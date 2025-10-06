Bitcoin Halving Secret Reveals TOP Before November! By: Coinstats 2025/10/06 00:00 Share

The CaptainAltcoin team has released a new video that’s gaining traction across the crypto community. The video breaks down Bitcoin’s halving cycle patterns and argues that the next major market top could appear before November 2025 – a theory that now looks even more relevant as Bitcoin just hit a new all-time high of $125,559.21.