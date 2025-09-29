ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Bitcoin eyes ‘Uptober’ rally despite extreme fear levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has slipped to its lowest level since March, raising fresh concerns over investor confidence even as Bitcoin and Ethereum attempt a recovery. Data shared by CryptoQuant analyst JA Maarturn on Sept. 29 showed sentiment falling from a neutral 40 in August to an extreme fear level of 28. The index last touched this range in March, when Bitcoin traded around $80,000. Crypto Market Greed and Fear Index (Source: CryptoQuant) Meanwhile, the sharp deterioration in sentiment coincided with heavy sell-offs in major assets. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped below key psychological levels of $110,000 and $4,000 last week, deepening the sense of uncertainty. Yet the retreat proved short-lived. As of press time, Bitcoin price has recovered $114,000 and Ethereum traded over $4,100, suggesting that panic selling has given way to a more balanced market. Market bottom? Asset manager Bitwise argued that the fear-driven backdrop could represent a bottoming phase. It stated: “Last week, sentiment has twice reached ;extreme fear’ levels on an intraday basis, yet bitcoin has shown relative resilience, holding around ~$108k – a level that also aligns with the short-term holder cost basis – this appears to provide a strong support for bitcoin right now as sellers are increasingly exhausted.” The firm further pointed out that Bitcoin was still up nearly 3.7% in September despite last week’s turbulence. This is notable considering September is historically the weakest month of the year for the top crypto. In contrast, the final quarter often delivers strong gains, with November repeatedly ranking as Bitcoin’s most profitable month. According to Bitwise, this historical pattern makes current weakness look more like an opportunity than a warning sign. Data from Glassnode supports the case, showing that short-term holders are now realizing net losses, a condition that has historically marked reset points… The post Bitcoin eyes ‘Uptober’ rally despite extreme fear levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has slipped to its lowest level since March, raising fresh concerns over investor confidence even as Bitcoin and Ethereum attempt a recovery. Data shared by CryptoQuant analyst JA Maarturn on Sept. 29 showed sentiment falling from a neutral 40 in August to an extreme fear level of 28. The index last touched this range in March, when Bitcoin traded around $80,000. Crypto Market Greed and Fear Index (Source: CryptoQuant) Meanwhile, the sharp deterioration in sentiment coincided with heavy sell-offs in major assets. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped below key psychological levels of $110,000 and $4,000 last week, deepening the sense of uncertainty. Yet the retreat proved short-lived. As of press time, Bitcoin price has recovered $114,000 and Ethereum traded over $4,100, suggesting that panic selling has given way to a more balanced market. Market bottom? Asset manager Bitwise argued that the fear-driven backdrop could represent a bottoming phase. It stated: “Last week, sentiment has twice reached ;extreme fear’ levels on an intraday basis, yet bitcoin has shown relative resilience, holding around ~$108k – a level that also aligns with the short-term holder cost basis – this appears to provide a strong support for bitcoin right now as sellers are increasingly exhausted.” The firm further pointed out that Bitcoin was still up nearly 3.7% in September despite last week’s turbulence. This is notable considering September is historically the weakest month of the year for the top crypto. In contrast, the final quarter often delivers strong gains, with November repeatedly ranking as Bitcoin’s most profitable month. According to Bitwise, this historical pattern makes current weakness look more like an opportunity than a warning sign. Data from Glassnode supports the case, showing that short-term holders are now realizing net losses, a condition that has historically marked reset points…

Bitcoin eyes ‘Uptober’ rally despite extreme fear levels

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 23:12
COM
COM$0.005888-0.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.10269-1.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004-2.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231--%

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has slipped to its lowest level since March, raising fresh concerns over investor confidence even as Bitcoin and Ethereum attempt a recovery.

Data shared by CryptoQuant analyst JA Maarturn on Sept. 29 showed sentiment falling from a neutral 40 in August to an extreme fear level of 28. The index last touched this range in March, when Bitcoin traded around $80,000.

Crypto Market Greed and Fear Index (Source: CryptoQuant)

Meanwhile, the sharp deterioration in sentiment coincided with heavy sell-offs in major assets. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped below key psychological levels of $110,000 and $4,000 last week, deepening the sense of uncertainty.

Yet the retreat proved short-lived. As of press time, Bitcoin price has recovered $114,000 and Ethereum traded over $4,100, suggesting that panic selling has given way to a more balanced market.

Market bottom?

Asset manager Bitwise argued that the fear-driven backdrop could represent a bottoming phase.

It stated:

The firm further pointed out that Bitcoin was still up nearly 3.7% in September despite last week’s turbulence. This is notable considering September is historically the weakest month of the year for the top crypto.

In contrast, the final quarter often delivers strong gains, with November repeatedly ranking as Bitcoin’s most profitable month.

According to Bitwise, this historical pattern makes current weakness look more like an opportunity than a warning sign.

Data from Glassnode supports the case, showing that short-term holders are now realizing net losses, a condition that has historically marked reset points before renewed accumulation. Periods of capitulation, where recent buyers sell at a loss, have often provided the foundation for longer-term rallies.

Bitcoin Short-term Holders Net Profit and Loss (Source: Glassnode)

Bitcoin prepares for Uptober

Considering the flagship digital asset price resilience, crypto trading firm QCP posited that BTC traders are optimistic of an “Uptober” rally.

According to the firm, gradual optimism has returned to the perpetual futures market, where leveraged longs have re-entered after last week’s liquidations.

QCP stated that Bitcoin open interest has risen from $42.8 billion to $43.6 billion. At the same time, funding rates remain positive and positioning on platforms like Hyperliquid has swung decisively back toward the long side.

However, the firm warned that a sustained uptrend will only be confirmed if BTC clears the $115,000 threshold. It added:

Bitcoin Market Data

At the time of press 3:34 pm UTC on Sep. 29, 2025, Bitcoin is ranked #1 by market cap and the price is up 3.69% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.3 billion. Learn more about Bitcoin ›

Crypto Market Summary

At the time of press 3:34 pm UTC on Sep. 29, 2025, the total crypto market is valued at at $3.91 trillion with a 24-hour volume of $158.36 billion. Bitcoin dominance is currently at 57.97%. Learn more about the crypto market ›

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/is-uptober-back-fear-greed-risks-craters-as-btc-reclaims-112k/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.0505-4.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006247-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-0.73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00102+11.71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1759-0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.02741-0.50%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

SoFi crypto debuts — first nationally chartered bank to offer trading

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,630.69
$103,630.69$103,630.69

+0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,493.09
$3,493.09$3,493.09

+0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.83
$157.83$157.83

-1.88%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4081
$2.4081$2.4081

-1.20%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10778
$0.10778$0.10778

+0.47%