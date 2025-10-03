ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Shiba Inu are grappling with short-term losses, but analysts suggest a decisive move could be on the horizon. João Wedson, crypto analyst and Founder & CEO of Alphractal, believes the coming weeks may bring the final surge of the current cycle, urging traders to remain cautious. Wedson noted that most investors lose money by following hype instead of positioning during quiet phases. “The rule is clear: buy when no one wants it and sell when everyone is talking about it,” he wrote on X. He advised those holding losing positions to exit once prices recover to their average cost, leaving no more than 10% behind to avoid further risk. Debate over Bitcoin’s cycle peak The analyst also weighed in on a growing debate over whether Bitcoin has outgrown its traditional four-year cycle. Some macro observers argue that global liquidity conditions could delay the next all-time high until 2026. On-chain data, however, suggests that a peak could be nearer. Wedson pointed to the “Max Intersect SMA Model,” which he described as historically accurate in signaling cycle tops. As of September 14, the model sat at around $58,170 and could trigger a peak once it crosses $69,000. Advertisement &nbsp Market pressures and positioning At press time, Bitcoin traded at $119,888, up 2% on the day and nearly 6% lower over the week. The asset is up 69% year-on-year, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion. Trading volume has increased by 23% over the past 24 hours to $73.1 billion, indicating rising volatility. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market gained 2.4% in 24 hours, with the Fear & Greed Index sitting at 51, reflecting a state of fear. Outflows from spot ETFs added further pressure, with $258 million withdrawn in a single day, led… The post Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Shiba Inu are grappling with short-term losses, but analysts suggest a decisive move could be on the horizon. João Wedson, crypto analyst and Founder & CEO of Alphractal, believes the coming weeks may bring the final surge of the current cycle, urging traders to remain cautious. Wedson noted that most investors lose money by following hype instead of positioning during quiet phases. “The rule is clear: buy when no one wants it and sell when everyone is talking about it,” he wrote on X. He advised those holding losing positions to exit once prices recover to their average cost, leaving no more than 10% behind to avoid further risk. Debate over Bitcoin’s cycle peak The analyst also weighed in on a growing debate over whether Bitcoin has outgrown its traditional four-year cycle. Some macro observers argue that global liquidity conditions could delay the next all-time high until 2026. On-chain data, however, suggests that a peak could be nearer. Wedson pointed to the “Max Intersect SMA Model,” which he described as historically accurate in signaling cycle tops. As of September 14, the model sat at around $58,170 and could trigger a peak once it crosses $69,000. Advertisement &nbsp Market pressures and positioning At press time, Bitcoin traded at $119,888, up 2% on the day and nearly 6% lower over the week. The asset is up 69% year-on-year, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion. Trading volume has increased by 23% over the past 24 hours to $73.1 billion, indicating rising volatility. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market gained 2.4% in 24 hours, with the Fear & Greed Index sitting at 51, reflecting a state of fear. Outflows from spot ETFs added further pressure, with $258 million withdrawn in a single day, led…

Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:58
XRP
XRP$2.4073-1.08%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000049+0.61%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0004716-6.61%
COM
COM$0.005888-0.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.06137+0.09%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Shiba Inu are grappling with short-term losses, but analysts suggest a decisive move could be on the horizon. João Wedson, crypto analyst and Founder & CEO of Alphractal, believes the coming weeks may bring the final surge of the current cycle, urging traders to remain cautious.

Wedson noted that most investors lose money by following hype instead of positioning during quiet phases. “The rule is clear: buy when no one wants it and sell when everyone is talking about it,” he wrote on X.

He advised those holding losing positions to exit once prices recover to their average cost, leaving no more than 10% behind to avoid further risk.

Debate over Bitcoin’s cycle peak

The analyst also weighed in on a growing debate over whether Bitcoin has outgrown its traditional four-year cycle. Some macro observers argue that global liquidity conditions could delay the next all-time high until 2026.

On-chain data, however, suggests that a peak could be nearer. Wedson pointed to the “Max Intersect SMA Model,” which he described as historically accurate in signaling cycle tops. As of September 14, the model sat at around $58,170 and could trigger a peak once it crosses $69,000.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Market pressures and positioning

At press time, Bitcoin traded at $119,888, up 2% on the day and nearly 6% lower over the week. The asset is up 69% year-on-year, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion. Trading volume has increased by 23% over the past 24 hours to $73.1 billion, indicating rising volatility.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market gained 2.4% in 24 hours, with the Fear & Greed Index sitting at 51, reflecting a state of fear. Outflows from spot ETFs added further pressure, with $258 million withdrawn in a single day, led by Fidelity’s FBTC.

Whales also unloaded 115,000 BTC in August, the largest sell-off since 2022, which pushed prices below $109,000. Analysts warn that resistance near $114,000 could spark further declines. Fortunately, ETF inflows and institutional buyers are helping to cushion some of the pressure as markets seek stability.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/bitcoin-ether-xrp-solana-cardano-shiba-inu-to-witness-its-final-2025-jump-expert-reveals-key-expectations/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.0505-4.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006247-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-0.73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00102+11.71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1759-0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.02741-0.50%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

SoFi crypto debuts — first nationally chartered bank to offer trading

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,601.09
$103,601.09$103,601.09

+0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,493.00
$3,493.00$3,493.00

+0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.88
$157.88$157.88

-1.85%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4073
$2.4073$2.4073

-1.23%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10782
$0.10782$0.10782

+0.51%