Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 4,083 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 81,358 ETH.

PANews reported on September 29th that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a combined net outflow of 4,083 BTC (approximately $466.29 million). Fidelity saw a 2,747 BTC outflow, reducing its holdings to 200,699 BTC (approximately $22.92 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a combined net outflow of 81,358 ETH (approximately $341.7 million), with BlackRock seeing a 49,608 ETH outflow, leaving its holdings at 3,775,070 ETH (approximately $15.86 billion).
