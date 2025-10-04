ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Bitcoin doesn’t need the McRib to rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto bros tracking bitcoin’s (BTC) price against re-releases of the McDonald’s McRib got a little too excited this week when an online news outlet mistakenly reported the sandwich’s return. Analyst Jack McCordic, known as “internbrah” on X, claims the McRib has “historically” heralded an up-to-2X increase in BTC’s price.  McCordic’s graph shows that when the McCrib returned to the US in 2020 and 2023, and the UK in 2024, the price of BTC increased by 237%, 71% and 58% respectively in the months that followed. He does, however, fail to note that when the McCrib was released in November 2021 in the US, the price of BTC actually fell by 74%.  The bitcoin chart with McRib re-releases fails to mention at least three other McRib returns in the US. Read more: Bitcoin scammer posed as McDonald’s owner to steal $1.5M McCordic’s graph also fails to mention the McRib’s US release in October 2022 as part of its “Farewell Tour,” and another release in December 2024. On these two occasions respectively, BTC’s price fell by 23% in a week and 20% in five months.   Despite this less-than-tasty price action, McCordic posted his McRib chart on Thursday after a report from Dextero claimed the sandwich was coming back to the UK on October 16.  He told his followers, “Don’t fade the McRib” and added the new apparent McRib release to his graph.  However, Dexerto’s report was later deleted, and McDonald’s UK confirmed to Protos that the McRib will not be coming back this month. Sorry guys.  A screenshot of Dexerto’s report meta on Google that now takes you to a deleted page. Read more: Donald Trump serves fries at McDonald’s five days after flop crypto launch It seems that Dexerto may have mistakenly caught a report from last year, which similarly stated that the McRib… The post Bitcoin doesn’t need the McRib to rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto bros tracking bitcoin’s (BTC) price against re-releases of the McDonald’s McRib got a little too excited this week when an online news outlet mistakenly reported the sandwich’s return. Analyst Jack McCordic, known as “internbrah” on X, claims the McRib has “historically” heralded an up-to-2X increase in BTC’s price.  McCordic’s graph shows that when the McCrib returned to the US in 2020 and 2023, and the UK in 2024, the price of BTC increased by 237%, 71% and 58% respectively in the months that followed. He does, however, fail to note that when the McCrib was released in November 2021 in the US, the price of BTC actually fell by 74%.  The bitcoin chart with McRib re-releases fails to mention at least three other McRib returns in the US. Read more: Bitcoin scammer posed as McDonald’s owner to steal $1.5M McCordic’s graph also fails to mention the McRib’s US release in October 2022 as part of its “Farewell Tour,” and another release in December 2024. On these two occasions respectively, BTC’s price fell by 23% in a week and 20% in five months.   Despite this less-than-tasty price action, McCordic posted his McRib chart on Thursday after a report from Dextero claimed the sandwich was coming back to the UK on October 16.  He told his followers, “Don’t fade the McRib” and added the new apparent McRib release to his graph.  However, Dexerto’s report was later deleted, and McDonald’s UK confirmed to Protos that the McRib will not be coming back this month. Sorry guys.  A screenshot of Dexerto’s report meta on Google that now takes you to a deleted page. Read more: Donald Trump serves fries at McDonald’s five days after flop crypto launch It seems that Dexerto may have mistakenly caught a report from last year, which similarly stated that the McRib…

Bitcoin doesn’t need the McRib to rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:06
Threshold
T$0,01257-1,41%
COM
COM$0,005879-0,70%
Bitcoin
BTC$103.620,62--%
Moonveil
MORE$0,004-2,67%
1
1$0,02015-11,97%

Crypto bros tracking bitcoin’s (BTC) price against re-releases of the McDonald’s McRib got a little too excited this week when an online news outlet mistakenly reported the sandwich’s return.

Analyst Jack McCordic, known as “internbrah” on X, claims the McRib has “historically” heralded an up-to-2X increase in BTC’s price. 

McCordic’s graph shows that when the McCrib returned to the US in 2020 and 2023, and the UK in 2024, the price of BTC increased by 237%, 71% and 58% respectively in the months that followed.

He does, however, fail to note that when the McCrib was released in November 2021 in the US, the price of BTC actually fell by 74%

The bitcoin chart with McRib re-releases fails to mention at least three other McRib returns in the US.

Read more: Bitcoin scammer posed as McDonald’s owner to steal $1.5M

McCordic’s graph also fails to mention the McRib’s US release in October 2022 as part of its “Farewell Tour,” and another release in December 2024. On these two occasions respectively, BTC’s price fell by 23% in a week and 20% in five months.  

Despite this less-than-tasty price action, McCordic posted his McRib chart on Thursday after a report from Dextero claimed the sandwich was coming back to the UK on October 16. 

He told his followers, “Don’t fade the McRib” and added the new apparent McRib release to his graph. 

However, Dexerto’s report was later deleted, and McDonald’s UK confirmed to Protos that the McRib will not be coming back this month.

Sorry guys. 

A screenshot of Dexerto’s report meta on Google that now takes you to a deleted page.

Read more: Donald Trump serves fries at McDonald’s five days after flop crypto launch

It seems that Dexerto may have mistakenly caught a report from last year, which similarly stated that the McRib would be coming back on October 16 in the UK. 

Either way, BTC looks to be doing just fine without the McRib. It’s currently up 13% across the past seven days.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/bitcoin-doesnt-need-the-mcrib-to-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0,0505-4,37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0,006247-0,47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06083-0,73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0,00102+11,71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,1759-0,28%
MAY
MAY$0,02741-0,50%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

SoFi crypto debuts — first nationally chartered bank to offer trading

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.620,62
$103.620,62$103.620,62

+0,17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.492,56
$3.492,56$3.492,56

+0,32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157,77
$157,77$157,77

-1,92%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4063
$2,4063$2,4063

-1,27%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10772
$0,10772$0,10772

+0,41%