Bitcoin ($BTC) has been the king of digital assets for more than a decade. It highlights the freedom, decentralization, and long-term value with its demand in the digital world. Although $BTC faces many problems while trading but its demand significantly increased on Uquid for orders.

One aspect of Bitcoin that is globally accepted in the Web3 ecosystem, which is its liquidity, at the same time, its volatility makes users reluctant and confused. An unexpected drop can make people go back many years. People are always in debate whether to sell or hold the $BTC until to recovers the loss. Furthermore, they think what will happen if they sell $BTC and the next morning its price would boost.

Uquid’s Winning Formula amid Market Chaos

The experience of H1 2025 told us the sharp downturns of $BTC along with its strong highs in the crypto market, in the first half of 2025. This shows the high fluctuation rate of $BTC over this experience. On March 11, 2025, BTC fell to around $76-80K; it was the lowest in four months. In the same way, on June 5, 2025, this downturn pushed BTC and altcoins into the red.

On June 22, 2025, the weakest level of BTC since May, which happened at which time BTC slipped below $100K. It was the time when the order volume for most payment providers shrank; on the other hand, Uquid noticed something very different. Uquid is increasing the demand during these months, with a +68% increase in orders during the March 11 dip week and a +62% increase during the early June downturn.

+71% increase in orders on slipping BTC of $100K in late June. Bitcoin orders on Uquid rose between 60%-70% compared to the baseline, across all major dip periods in H1 2025. In this scenario, Uquid offers Payin3 or Bitcoin ($BTC) users, with this, it says Buy Now, Pay Later option that splits Bitcoin purchases into three equal installments.

How Uquid’s Payin3 Transforms $BTC Spending?

This shift solves many of Bitcoin’s deepest challenges, such as Volatility Buffer, which solves the problem with Payin3 methods for users, Cash-Flow Alignment, Psychological Ease, and Better Conversions. With Uquid, buying problem of buying Bitcoin is easy for people with Payin3 methods.

The Stat behind the Story of BTC is that 42-49% of BTC Checkouts during downturns used Payin3. In March, the Average Order Value (AOV) increased by 14% showing the flexibility in installments. In the same way, repeat shopper share grew by almost 20%, showing the loyalty of BNPL users to come back. Now, with Payin3 on Uquid, resilience expands to how Bitcoin is spent.