ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Bitcoin ($BTC) demand on Uquid jumps by 70% during market dips as driven by Payin3’s flexible payments and rising user confidence in volatility.Bitcoin ($BTC) demand on Uquid jumps by 70% during market dips as driven by Payin3’s flexible payments and rising user confidence in volatility.

Bitcoin Demand on Uquid Soars by 70% Despite Market Dip

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/06 00:00
Bitcoin
BTC$103,517.02-0.10%
uquid main

Bitcoin ($BTC) has been the king of digital assets for more than a decade. It highlights the freedom, decentralization, and long-term value with its demand in the digital world. Although $BTC faces many problems while trading but its demand significantly increased on Uquid for orders.

One aspect of Bitcoin that is globally accepted in the Web3 ecosystem, which is its liquidity, at the same time, its volatility makes users reluctant and confused. An unexpected drop can make people go back many years. People are always in debate whether to sell or hold the $BTC until to recovers the loss. Furthermore, they think what will happen if they sell $BTC and the next morning its price would boost.

Uquid’s Winning Formula amid Market Chaos

The experience of H1 2025 told us the sharp downturns of $BTC along with its strong highs in the crypto market, in the first half of 2025. This shows the high fluctuation rate of $BTC over this experience. On March 11, 2025, BTC fell to around $76-80K; it was the lowest in four months. In the same way, on June 5, 2025, this downturn pushed BTC and altcoins into the red.

On June 22, 2025, the weakest level of BTC since May, which happened at which time BTC slipped below $100K. It was the time when the order volume for most payment providers shrank; on the other hand, Uquid noticed something very different. Uquid is increasing the demand during these months, with a +68% increase in orders during the March 11 dip week and a +62% increase during the early June downturn.

 +71% increase in orders on slipping BTC of $100K in late June. Bitcoin orders on Uquid rose between 60%-70% compared to the baseline, across all major dip periods in H1 2025. In this scenario, Uquid offers Payin3 or Bitcoin ($BTC) users, with this, it says Buy Now, Pay Later option that splits Bitcoin purchases into three equal installments.

How Uquid’s Payin3 Transforms $BTC Spending?

This shift solves many of Bitcoin’s deepest challenges, such as Volatility Buffer, which solves the problem with Payin3 methods for users, Cash-Flow Alignment, Psychological Ease, and Better Conversions. With Uquid, buying problem of buying Bitcoin is easy for people with Payin3 methods.  

The Stat behind the Story of BTC is that 42-49% of BTC Checkouts during downturns used Payin3. In March, the Average Order Value (AOV) increased by 14% showing the flexibility in installments. In the same way, repeat shopper share grew by almost 20%, showing the loyalty of BNPL users to come back. Now, with Payin3 on Uquid, resilience expands to how Bitcoin is spent.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.0505-4.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006247-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-0.73%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00102+11.71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1759-0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.02741-0.50%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

SoFi crypto debuts — first nationally chartered bank to offer trading

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,517.02
$103,517.02$103,517.02

+0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,489.97
$3,489.97$3,489.97

+0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.68
$157.68$157.68

-1.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4061
$2.4061$2.4061

-1.28%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10775
$0.10775$0.10775

+0.44%