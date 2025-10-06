Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 5

The market keeps going up at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.72% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has once again bounced off the local support of $122,869. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect growth to the $123,500 range.

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the resistance of $124,517.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative, sellers may be back in the game, which may lead to a test of the $121,000 area.

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of $124,517. If the weekly candle closes above that mark, traders may witness further growth to a new all-time high.

Bitcoin is trading at $122,982 at press time.