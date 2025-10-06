ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin ATH Sets Stage for Ethereum and Altcoin Rally in Q4, 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/10/06 18:00
Bitcoin ($BTC), the top crypto asset, has hit another all-time high at $125,559, paving the way for altcoins like Ethereum ($ETH) to reach new heights. This landmark development has raised optimism among the crypto community members, signifying the start of a new altcoin wave as the prominent assets are preparing for a potential breakout.

As per Ash Crypto, a renowned crypto analyst, while Bitcoin ($BTC) is going through a continuous upward momentum, market onlookers are anticipating substantial leg-ups in the altcoin sector. Thus, both seasoned and new investors are feeling happy and confident in anticipation of a strong bull run in the near term.

Bitcoin’s Surge to New ATH at $125 Leads toward Ethereum’s Potential Rise to $5,000

Based on the market data, Bitcoin’s ($BTC) surge to the new ATH of $125,559 is a positive sign for altcoins such as Ethereum ($ETH) to make a move. Thus, this development could trigger the next stage of the ongoing market cycle. Particularly, while $BTC is holding above the $125K mark, $ETH is likely to surpass the $5,000 spot.

As a result of this, a robust wave is expected to take place, marked by the pump in high-cap altcoins. Subsequently, the mid-cap and low-cap altcoins will follow suit. At the moment, Ethereum ($ETH) is changing hands at $4,519.75, with its 24-hour volume reaching $38.46B after a 27.09% increase.

Mid- and Low-Cap Altcoins to Likely Surge within 10x-50x Range

According to Ash Crypto, Ethereum ($ETH) is projected to claim the $5,000 mark, the mid-low cap altcoins are expected to jump within the 10x-50x range. Thus, this indicates a good time ahead for every notable altcoin mate like Ethereum. Nevertheless, if this prediction materalizes remains to be seen in the near future.

