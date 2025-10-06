Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETFs Record Weekly Capital Inflows! Here Are All the Data

According to the latest data showing growing institutional interest in the crypto market, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows totaling $3.24 billion last week, marking the second-highest weekly inflow in history. The data covers the trading days from September 29 to October 3.

Record Capital Inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETFs: $4.6 Billion Weekly

According to SoSoValue data, BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF IBIT saw the highest inflow of the week. The fund saw net inflows of $1.82 billion in just one week, bringing its historical total to $62.63 billion.

Fidelity’s FBTC ETF ranked second with $692 million in inflows, bringing its total net inflow to $12.62 billion.

According to the data, the total asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs stands at $164.5 billion, equivalent to 6.74% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization, while historical total inflows have exceeded $60 billion.

Similarly, Ethereum spot ETFs had a strong week. All nine ETFs saw positive inflows, totaling $1.3 billion in net inflows. BlackRock’s ETHA ETF led the way with $692 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH ETF with $305 million.

Ethereum spot ETFs have a total asset value of $30.57 billion, with a market share of 5.58%. The historical total inflow has reached $14.42 billion.

*This is not investment advice.

