ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Record Second-Highest Weekly Inflows in History appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinEthereum The first days of October brought a remarkable show of strength from institutional investors, with billions flowing back into digital assets through spot exchange-traded funds. Market data revealed that Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs collectively attracted more than $4.6 billion in new capital last week, signaling renewed confidence among large-scale investors. Bitcoin remained the clear frontrunner. BlackRock’s flagship fund, IBIT, absorbed a massive $1.82 billion in fresh inflows during the week, setting it far ahead of competitors and lifting its total net inflows above $62 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC trailed behind but still posted an impressive $692 million, underscoring persistent institutional demand for the top cryptocurrency. The total assets managed by Bitcoin ETFs now hover around $164 billion – roughly 6.7% of Bitcoin’s overall market capitalization – solidifying their growing importance within the broader investment landscape. Ethereum wasn’t far behind in attracting investor attention. All nine spot ETFs tied to the asset recorded positive inflows, collectively amounting to $1.3 billion. BlackRock’s ETHA led this charge with $692 million, while Fidelity’s FETH contributed another $305 million. The funds now control more than $30 billion in Ethereum-based assets, accounting for just over 5.5% of the network’s market cap. This surge in ETF activity suggests institutions are not merely holding their positions – they’re expanding them. The data points to a deepening acceptance of crypto as a legitimate investment class, with Bitcoin and Ethereum continuing to anchor institutional portfolios as traditional finance edges closer to full-scale digital integration. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who… The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Record Second-Highest Weekly Inflows in History appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinEthereum The first days of October brought a remarkable show of strength from institutional investors, with billions flowing back into digital assets through spot exchange-traded funds. Market data revealed that Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs collectively attracted more than $4.6 billion in new capital last week, signaling renewed confidence among large-scale investors. Bitcoin remained the clear frontrunner. BlackRock’s flagship fund, IBIT, absorbed a massive $1.82 billion in fresh inflows during the week, setting it far ahead of competitors and lifting its total net inflows above $62 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC trailed behind but still posted an impressive $692 million, underscoring persistent institutional demand for the top cryptocurrency. The total assets managed by Bitcoin ETFs now hover around $164 billion – roughly 6.7% of Bitcoin’s overall market capitalization – solidifying their growing importance within the broader investment landscape. Ethereum wasn’t far behind in attracting investor attention. All nine spot ETFs tied to the asset recorded positive inflows, collectively amounting to $1.3 billion. BlackRock’s ETHA led this charge with $692 million, while Fidelity’s FETH contributed another $305 million. The funds now control more than $30 billion in Ethereum-based assets, accounting for just over 5.5% of the network’s market cap. This surge in ETF activity suggests institutions are not merely holding their positions – they’re expanding them. The data points to a deepening acceptance of crypto as a legitimate investment class, with Bitcoin and Ethereum continuing to anchor institutional portfolios as traditional finance edges closer to full-scale digital integration. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who…

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Record Second-Highest Weekly Inflows in History

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:37
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000063+12.50%
COM
COM$0.005898-0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004-2.91%
4
4$0.05768-6.93%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01069-4.03%
BitcoinEthereum

The first days of October brought a remarkable show of strength from institutional investors, with billions flowing back into digital assets through spot exchange-traded funds.

Market data revealed that Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs collectively attracted more than $4.6 billion in new capital last week, signaling renewed confidence among large-scale investors.

Bitcoin remained the clear frontrunner. BlackRock’s flagship fund, IBIT, absorbed a massive $1.82 billion in fresh inflows during the week, setting it far ahead of competitors and lifting its total net inflows above $62 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC trailed behind but still posted an impressive $692 million, underscoring persistent institutional demand for the top cryptocurrency.

The total assets managed by Bitcoin ETFs now hover around $164 billion – roughly 6.7% of Bitcoin’s overall market capitalization – solidifying their growing importance within the broader investment landscape.

Ethereum wasn’t far behind in attracting investor attention. All nine spot ETFs tied to the asset recorded positive inflows, collectively amounting to $1.3 billion. BlackRock’s ETHA led this charge with $692 million, while Fidelity’s FETH contributed another $305 million.

The funds now control more than $30 billion in Ethereum-based assets, accounting for just over 5.5% of the network’s market cap.

This surge in ETF activity suggests institutions are not merely holding their positions – they’re expanding them. The data points to a deepening acceptance of crypto as a legitimate investment class, with Bitcoin and Ethereum continuing to anchor institutional portfolios as traditional finance edges closer to full-scale digital integration.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-and-ethereum-etfs-record-second-highest-weekly-inflows-in-history/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05027-5.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.00627-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06056-1.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007917-0.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09486-25.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,474.67
$103,474.67$103,474.67

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,484.92
$3,484.92$3,484.92

+0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.54
$157.54$157.54

-2.06%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4033
$2.4033$2.4033

-1.39%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10718
$0.10718$0.10718

-0.08%