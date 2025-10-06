Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Record Second-Highest Weekly Inflows in History

BitcoinEthereum

The first days of October brought a remarkable show of strength from institutional investors, with billions flowing back into digital assets through spot exchange-traded funds.

Market data revealed that Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs collectively attracted more than $4.6 billion in new capital last week, signaling renewed confidence among large-scale investors.

Bitcoin remained the clear frontrunner. BlackRock’s flagship fund, IBIT, absorbed a massive $1.82 billion in fresh inflows during the week, setting it far ahead of competitors and lifting its total net inflows above $62 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC trailed behind but still posted an impressive $692 million, underscoring persistent institutional demand for the top cryptocurrency.

The total assets managed by Bitcoin ETFs now hover around $164 billion – roughly 6.7% of Bitcoin’s overall market capitalization – solidifying their growing importance within the broader investment landscape.

Ethereum wasn’t far behind in attracting investor attention. All nine spot ETFs tied to the asset recorded positive inflows, collectively amounting to $1.3 billion. BlackRock’s ETHA led this charge with $692 million, while Fidelity’s FETH contributed another $305 million.

The funds now control more than $30 billion in Ethereum-based assets, accounting for just over 5.5% of the network’s market cap.

This surge in ETF activity suggests institutions are not merely holding their positions – they’re expanding them. The data points to a deepening acceptance of crypto as a legitimate investment class, with Bitcoin and Ethereum continuing to anchor institutional portfolios as traditional finance edges closer to full-scale digital integration.

