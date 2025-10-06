ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
One of Europe’s most prominent VCs has warned that the continent is dangerously overdependent on SpaceX for both defense and space infrastructure.One of Europe’s most prominent VCs has warned that the continent is dangerously overdependent on SpaceX for both defense and space infrastructure.

Big investor warns Europe relies too much on SpaceX

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/06 15:12
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1518-9.64%

One of Europe’s most prominent venture capitalists has warned that the continent is dangerously overdependent on SpaceX for both defense and space infrastructure, according to the Financial Times.

Bernard Liautaud, managing partner at Balderton Capital, said European governments are too tied to the United States when it comes to satellite launches and communications.

He argued that “a growing part of military supremacy will be fought in space,” but right now Europe is at a disadvantage. “We need to be more self-sufficient,” Bernard said, adding that reliance on Elon Musk’s company poses “a huge risk.”

Bernard’s comments come as defense-related tech funding in Europe has surged. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO countries increased their defense budgets, and that wave of money helped create dozens of new start-ups.

Many of these firms are developing drones, battlefield software, and advanced defense tools. But Bernard stressed that none of this solves Europe’s weak position in space. He pointed to the dominance of SpaceX as proof of Europe’s vulnerability.

Balderton directs money into European defense start-ups

Balderton Capital, originally founded 25 years ago as an offshoot of U.S. venture firm Benchmark before going fully independent in 2007, has long invested in European technology. It has backed more than 250 start-ups, including Revolut, Wayve, and Dream Games.

In recent years the firm has started channeling money into what it calls “sovereign” bets, projects designed to boost Europe’s independence. Those include Proxima Fusion, a nuclear fusion company, and Quantum Systems, a drone manufacturer.

Last year Balderton co-led a $160 million round for The Exploration Company, a Franco-German start-up.That investment was done with Plural, another venture group.

The Exploration Company is working on several projects: a capsule that can transport cargo to the International Space Station, a rocket, and a lunar lander. Bernard pointed to this deal as an example of how venture money can support space independence, but he emphasized that Europe’s current capacity is still nowhere near enough.

At the same time, Europe’s defense ecosystem is maturing. The fact that start-ups are increasingly included in government defense procurement programs shows a shift in how the region works with private firms. This is a major change compared to the past.

European players face tough rivals in U.S. space race

The head of The Exploration Company, Hélène Huby, a former Airbus executive, said at Italian Tech Week that Europe has not built up enough strength in space. “We are quite weak right now in Europe regarding this space-based infrastructure,” she said.

Hélène added that space represents a huge market because of demand from telecommunications, earth imaging, and defense, but she admitted that European companies lag behind.

The challenge is obvious. SpaceX, now valued at around $400 billion, is the most dominant player in global launches and satellites. And Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, another well-funded U.S. firm, is also a competitor. That leaves European groups facing an uphill climb with fewer resources and smaller ecosystems to rely on.

Inside the venture capital world, not every partner is as cautious. Suranga Chandratillake, another Balderton executive, explained that investing in defense companies requires a different view of risk compared to consumer tech.

“Even in a venture capital industry where the majority of tech start-ups are expected to fail, backing defense and related companies requires a different attitude to risk,” Suranga said.

But he also noted that things have changed dramatically. “Twenty-five years ago, in trying to solve these problems, one of the last things that Europe would have done would have been to turn to start-ups,” Suranga said. “Today that is a key ingredient of what the solution looks like.”

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05027-5.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.00627-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06056-1.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007917-0.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09486-25.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,455.39
$103,455.39$103,455.39

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,481.52
$3,481.52$3,481.52

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.48
$157.48$157.48

-2.10%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4019
$2.4019$2.4019

-1.45%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10724
$0.10724$0.10724

-0.02%