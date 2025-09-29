Bhutanese government wallet address transfers 2011.23 BTC to new wallet, worth approximately $230 million

PANews reported on September 29 that Onchain Lens cited on-chain data and reported that the Royal Government of Bhutan (Druk Holdings) transferred 2011.23 BTC to a new wallet, which is equivalent to approximately US$230 million at the current price. The trend indicates that it may be preparing to list on the exchange.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.