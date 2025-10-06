ExchangeDEX+
Bet on Valorant & CS2 With Stablecoins: Trusted Blockchain Sportsbooks 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/10/06 16:08
Esports betting is booming, and few titles are bigger than Valorant and Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). Both games attract massive international audiences, high-stakes tournaments, and millions in prize pools—making them natural fits for crypto sportsbooks.

In 2025, blockchain platforms give esports bettors an edge with stablecoin support (USDT, USDC, DAI). Stablecoins combine the speed of crypto with the predictability of fiat, letting players avoid volatility while enjoying instant deposits, withdrawals, and fair play.

Here are the top blockchain sportsbooks where you can bet on Valorant and CS2 with stablecoins.

🥇 Dexsport – Crypto-Native and Provably Fair

Dexsport is a standout Web3 sportsbook for esports betting, offering full stablecoin support and a provably fair framework. Unlike traditional books, it’s crypto-native: you log in with a wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet—no KYC, no delays.

  • Esports coverage: Valorant, CS2, Dota 2, LoL, cyber football, cyber cricket.

  • Markets: 100+ per match, including map winners, first kill, total rounds, and in-play props.

  • Stablecoins: Supports USDT, USDC, and DAI across multiple blockchains.

  • Provably fair: Public live bet desk shows all wagers and outcomes in real time.

  • Bonuses:

    • 60% free bets across the first three deposits.

    • 15% weekly cashback in stablecoins, no wagering requirements.

With live streaming (even at zero balance), casino crossover, and audits by CertiK and Pessimistic, Dexsport is one of the most trusted crypto sportsbooks for esports.

🏆 Stake – Licensed Giant With Esports Depth

Stake is one of the best-known crypto sportsbooks, licensed and operating globally. It covers 30+ sports and 10+ esports titles, including Valorant and CS2.

  • Stablecoins: USDT and USDC fully supported.

  • Esports focus: Pre-match and live betting with cash-out and stats integration.

  • Promotions: 200% welcome bonus up to $3,000, event boosts, and cashback.

  • KYC: Required for withdrawals.

Stake is best for players who want licensed credibility and big promotions, though it comes with compliance requirements.

🎰 BetPanda – Anonymous Betting With Stablecoins

BetPanda balances privacy and stablecoin access. It supports BTC, ETH, USDT, and offers USDC through swaps.

  • Esports coverage: Valorant, CS2, LoL, Dota 2, plus mainstream sports.

  • Bonuses: 100% match up to 1 BTC equivalent and weekly cashback.

  • KYC: Not required unless suspicious activity occurs.

BetPanda works well for esports fans who want straightforward, anonymous play with stablecoins.

🎮 BC.Game – Token Variety Meets Esports Betting

BC.Game accepts 100+ cryptocurrencies, including USDT and USDC. Esports markets include Valorant and CS2 with strong live coverage.

  • Features: Gamified extras like daily spins, loyalty tiers, and challenges.

  • Bonuses: 360% welcome package and ongoing promotions.

  • KYC: Required for withdrawals.

For players who want token flexibility and community-driven features, BC.Game is a top choice.

🕹️ Vave – Smooth UX and Trusted Fairness

Vave is a newer platform but quickly growing in esports betting.

  • Stablecoin support: USDT and USDC fully accepted.

  • Esports coverage: Valorant, CS2, LoL, Dota 2, with hundreds of markets.

  • Fairness: Uses provably fair mechanisms with audits.

  • KYC: Required for withdrawals over thresholds.

Its sleek design and reliable esports depth make it a solid option for stablecoin bettors.

Valorant & CS2 Crypto Betting Sites

Platform

Stablecoins

No KYC 

Provably Fair

Free Bets & Promos

Key Strength

Dexsport

✅ USDT, USDC, DAI

✅ On-chain desk

60% freebets + 15% cashback

No-KYC, esports depth

Stake

✅ USDT, USDC

⚠️ Licensed

200% welcome bonus

Licensed, promotions

BetPanda

✅ USDT (USDC via swaps)

⚠️

100% match + cashback

Privacy-focused

BC.Game

✅ USDT, USDC

⚠️

360% welcome package

Token variety, gamified extras

Vave

✅ USDT, USDC

Daily cashback + promos

Sleek UX, fair play

Final Thoughts

Valorant and CS2 are leading esports titles for crypto betting in 2025. Stablecoins like USDT, USDC, and DAI give bettors fast payments and stable value, while blockchain sportsbooks ensure trust and transparency.

  • Dexsport is the top choice for no-KYC esports betting with provable fairness and generous bonuses.

  • Stake delivers licensed security and big promotions.

  • BetPanda appeals to privacy-first players.

  • BC.Game brings unmatched token variety.

  • Vave combines sleek design with trusted fairness.

For fans of Valorant and CS2, these sportsbooks deliver the best mix of speed, stability, and trust.

 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

