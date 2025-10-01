ExchangeDEX+
The meme currency market has always been full of surprises, and October 2025 appears to be one of the most fascinating months yet.

Best Meme Coins to Buy in October 2025: Viral Ethereum Token Overtakes Dogecoin (DOGE) as an Investor Favorite

By: Cryptodaily
2025/10/01 01:39
Memecoin
TokenFi
DOGE
The meme currency market has always been full of surprises, and October 2025 appears to be one of the most fascinating months yet. Dogecoin (DOGE), the first meme coin that set the standard for meme culture in crypto, has now found a competitor who can capture the same worldwide enthusiasm.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a viral Ethereum-based coin, has gained significant popularity due to a record-breaking presale, a growing community, and ambitious goals that combine comedy with genuine blockchain innovation. This quarter, investors consider it the best meme coin to watch.

Dogecoin’s Established Position

There is no doubt that Dogecoin will endure and have a lasting impact. It was one of the first cryptocurrencies to prove that the internet and community spirit might be worth billions. Currently, DOGE is valued between $0.24 and $0.30. It continues to perform well because it is listed on all the major exchanges, is associated with Elon Musk's internet persona, and has a large number of individual investors. However, even if it remains an icon, it is becoming increasingly clear that Dogecoin has specific problems: it doesn't evolve quickly, its technical updates are delayed, and its size makes it more challenging to deliver the substantial returns that early investors once enjoyed.

Little Pepe’s Meteoric Rise

In stark contrast, Little Pepe is a community-driven initiative. The purpose of this project is less a meme and more a functional coin; its presale evolution has been, and continues to be, remarkable.   The token is now at Stage 13, where it is worth $0.0022. This presale momentum suggests that investors are confident, but it also indicates that prices will likely increase significantly when trading commences on major exchanges. Analysts say that DOGE might increase by 2 to 3 times this cycle, whereas Little Pepe could yield thousands of percent, especially if exchange listings align with community-driven virality.

Utility and Infrastructure Beyond Memes

Little Pepe is different from other meme coins because it wants to be more advanced in terms of technology. Instead of just jokes and hype, it is constructing an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain that will support meme money and other lightweight apps. This chain will have very low transaction costs, quick settlement times, no trading tax, and protection against sniper bots, all of which are problems that meme coin investors have faced in the past. The Team is also working on a Meme Launchpad, which will provide new authors with a safe platform to debut their tokens. Because of these attributes, Little Pepe is in a unique position: it's a meme coin with a working backbone.

Viral Marketing and Community Strength

Little Pepe is helping its community more than ever before. We are giving away more than 15 ETH in incentives to anybody who buys Stage 12–17 in our Mega Giveaway. The person who buys the most will receive 5 ETH, the person who buys the second most will receive 3 ETH, and the person who buys the third most will receive 2 ETH. However, that's not all; 15 randomly selected customers will also receive 0.5 ETH each. Additionally, everyone who owns $LILPEPE is automatically included in the massive $777K Giveaway. To join, simply send in your ERC20 wallet address, complete the required social tasks, and purchase your $LILPEPE. Get involved today and don't miss your opportunity to win big. The giveaway ends when Stage 17 sells out. Buy now at https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway. Little Pepe is heading in the same direction as SHIB and DOGE did in the past, which generates a lot of excitement about the coin. The difference is that it has stronger fundamentals and a clear plan for the future.

Conclusion

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) may have been the new face of meme coin investing in October 2025. It is swiftly becoming the most popular coin among both regular individuals and crypto whales, thanks to its viral marketing power, cutting-edge Layer 2 infrastructure, and record-breaking presale performance.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

