Best Meme Coin to Buy this October: Snorter Raises $4.2M as Presale Ends in 2 Weeks

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/05 22:30
Memecoin
MEME$0.001546-4.33%
4
4$0.05779-7.43%
rocket46533-1

With the recent increase in crypto trading volume and positive momentum building, experts are predicting that the next crypto bull run may not be too far away. As a result, the overall cryptocurrency market cap has risen to $4.29 trillion, representing a 6% month-over-month increase. 

This positive sentiment and strong demand have also been witnessed in the meme coin sector, with the entire market cap up by over 14.3% in the past week alone. However, investors are looking beyond just mainstream tokens, turning their attention to new meme coin presales, such as Snorter (SNORT), which promise high growth potential and offer strong utility. 

Raising $4.2 million in presale so far, Snorter has emerged as one of the top new meme coins of the year. With only 14 days left before the SNORT presale ends, investors have a final chance to purchase this promising token before it launches on exchanges, with top analysts predicting big gains once it goes live.

Snipe the Next Crypto Gems Snorter’s Multi-Utility Trading Bot

Solana meme coins are also benefiting from the recent market surge, with the likes of PUMP, SPX6900, and PENGU seeing strong gains at the start of October. This sector is now valued at over $11 billion, and every trader is one the hunt to get in early on the next meme coin before it blows up.

Snorter aims to help users do that through its advanced Solana trading bot. SNORT token holders gain access to a tool that’s designed to snipe promising meme coins before they explode, while offering top-notch security and interesting features like copy trading.

Snorter

The Snorter Bot will also offer some of the lowest fees on the market. While its standard fees on transactions are 1.5%, those holding a minimum amount of SNORT tokens will pay just 0.85% per transaction. This undecuts other SOL trading bots such as Trojan and Maestro, both of which charge 1% per transaction. 

Beyond the low trading fees, Snorter promises fast and secure swaps, powered by a custom RPC cluster with MEV-resistant relayers, ensuring smooth execution even during volatile markets. An automated sniping feature will enable users to feed the bot a pool ID or token address, which it will then execute instantly as liquidity becomes available. 

Copy-trading adds another layer of value, enabling users to mirror the trades of top wallets in real time. With position-sizing controls built in, participants can scale exposure according to their own risk appetite. An in-built portfolio dashboard will also be launched to make it easy to track cost basis, profits, and realized gains without leaving the app.

Earn 113% Annual Yield by Staking SNORT Tokens

Along with the smart trading features that the Snorter Bot promises, the platform also rewards its token holders through an innovative staking mechanism. 

Long-term investors can start generating passive income by staking their SNORT tokens to earn an APY (annual percentage yield) as high as 113%. Since staking went live, over 22.1 million tokens have been committed to the staking pool. 

Therefore, even if the actual price of the token is volatile, investors can minimize risk by staking their holdings and guaranteeing regular returns. 

Even notable crypto analysts such as ClayBro, who has over 136,000 YouTube subscribers, have praised Snorter’s staking mechanism. The analyst goes on to mention that Snorter’s multi-utility setup makes it one of the top new meme coins to watch in 2025. 

Just Two Weeks Left to Buy SNORT Before Exchange Launch

At the time of writing, SNORT is priced at $0.1067 during the ongoing presale round. With under three weeks left before the presale ends, interested investors have a final chance to buy SNORT at a fixed price. 

SNORT can be bought directly on the official Snorter presale website using ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or bank cards. For those opting to purchase SNORT using a mobile device, the Best Wallet app, available on Google Play and the App Store, also offers direct access.

As the crypto and meme coin markets continue their Uptober resurgence, interest is also increasing in tokens that offer not only early entry but also real utility. Taking these factors into consideration, Snorter could be launching at an ideal time and presents a potentially undervalued opportunity for shrewd investors.

Visit Snorter Presale

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

