Best Crypto to Invest in This October as Big Investors Look Beyond Bitcoin (BTC)

With October near, serious investors are looking beyond Bitcoin (BTC) in search of investments that increase in worth and also possess valid utility, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly looking like the best coin. The project has raked in over $16.52 million during its current presale, after being bought by over 16,640 owners, with its value rising from $0.01 to $0.035. The subsequent phase is set to rise up to $0.04 and phase 6 is over 50% sold.

Mutuum Finance offers a groundbreaking DeFi product that marries peer-to-peer lending and pool lending, allowing users to harvest yield and access liquidity in an ideal way. With its rapidly expanding community, liquid staking rewards, and visionary vision for the future, Mutuum Finance is attracting the notice of savvy investors seeking high-upside solutions in an increasingly crowded market with speculative tokens.

Bitcoin Faces Bearish Pressure Amid Macro Headwinds

Bitcoin (BTC) is probing the lower limit of its rising channel, a harbinger of a potential reversal to the bears. Technical experts note that completion of the diamond pattern enhances the downside risk, with momentum to push BTC to the $100,000 region if channel support fails.

Macro forces, including the recent Federal Reserve rate cut and a stronger U.S. dollar, are tightening risk asset conditions, which is weighing on Bitcoin’s near-term trajectory. While traders are watching for these key levels, investors are all too understandably seeking alternatives for growth away from BTC volatility, clearing the way for fresh DeFi token Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to make its move across the board.

Mutuum Finance Sees Presale Momentum Continue

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is experiencing hyperbolic growth on its sixth presale wave as demand rises with the project clearing $16.52 million raised and garnering the backing of over 16,640 owners. Early investors are positioning themselves for massive potential returns when the token becomes available for sale on the open market. In addition to its strong presale, Mutuum Finance is working to build a robust ecosystem that also includes developing a USD-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

To further enhance platform security and investor confidence, Mutuum Finance has partnered with CertiK to launch a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. The program invites security researchers, white-hat hackers, and developers to discover bugs in the protocol, and rewards are paid out based on severity level, from minor and low to critical and major. This proactive move is a testament to Mutuum Finance’s dedication towards user security and long-term ecosystem stability.

Alongside these security protocols, the project is also enhancing community engagement through an early-bird token reward system worth $100,000 MUTM. Through the program, 10 participants receive a reward of $10,000 MUTM tokens each, hence promoting early adoption and community engagement.

Vision and Technological Innovation

The overall vision for Mutuum Finance is to push beyond the boundaries of decentralized finance (DeFi) by establishing a solid, secure, and scalable environment. True to this purpose, the given platform uses Chainlink oracles to power trading, lending, and settlement across its platforms, with exceptionally stable USD-denominated price feeds for the main assets like ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. As a precautionary measure in risky market operations, the platform has fallback oracle provisions, composite data feeds, and decentralized exchange-derived time-weighted average prices (TWAPs).

The protocol architecture is based on a close-order book system with aggressive market risk mitigation and illiquidity management at the heart. Liquidation levels, close-level parameters, and liquidator incentive mechanisms are a few of the parameters that are utilized in order to ensure a stable lending environment. Loan-to-Value ratios and liquidation conditions are determined dynamically based on the volatility of the assets, and the higher the volatility of the assets, the tighter the lending conditions. Moreover, multipliers are set aside based on risk weightings for assets to increase platform stability, security, and resilience across various market scenarios.

Look Beyond Bitcoin

Since Bitcoin is under pressure, investors are flocking into projects that offer greater growth opportunities. On top is Mutuum Finance, which has raised over $16.52 million, with 16,640+ holders and the tokens selling at $0.035 today. With strong security and real DeFi utility to support it, it’s a strong buy suggestion at below $1. Buy into the Mutuum Finance presale now before the next price surge.

