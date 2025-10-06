ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Best Crypto to Buy: This Utility Token Is Exploding in Momentum as Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Dumps Meme Coins  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sells meme coin holdings, the cryptocurrency market is seeing a gigantic shift toward utility-driven projects, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is leading the charge. Sold for a mere $0.035 in presale, MUTM is already among the top DeFi altcoins of 2025, with over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold already.  The project has attracted over 16,750 holders with $16.85 million+ raised. Speculative meme coins do nothing, but Mutuum Finance offers actual utility and long-term growth potential. Investors looking for huge upside in the short term and long term, spot Mutuum Finance as a must-buy token under $1. Vitalik Buterin Discards Meme Coins as Utility Tokens Take Center Stage Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has been a dumping magnet for meme coins that he’s held over the years, a trend whose origins trace back in 2021 when he infamously burned 450 trillion SHIB tokens which were gifted to him by Shiba Inu creator Ryoshi.  Earlier during the week, on-chain data indicates he dumped 150 billion PUPPIES tokens for 28.58 ETH and 1 billion ERC20 tokens for $13,889 USDC, furthering the trend of dumping hype tokens. These are all part of a broader market trend: as utility-based tokens solidify themselves, investors and devs are rushing to projects that have actual value and actual utility-based use cases and away from pure speculative meme coins.  Buterin’s move is crypto’s breaking point, where utility-driven projects are the new trend. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction with real-world utility, embodying the type of long-term growth the sector offers. Mutuum Finance Presale Frenzy as Investor Mania Reaches All-Time High Mutuum Finance has offered early birds the special benefit of purchasing MUTM tokens at a reduced price prior to the project’s launch. Phase 6 tokens costing $0.035 have been highly sought after, raising more… The post Best Crypto to Buy: This Utility Token Is Exploding in Momentum as Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Dumps Meme Coins  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sells meme coin holdings, the cryptocurrency market is seeing a gigantic shift toward utility-driven projects, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is leading the charge. Sold for a mere $0.035 in presale, MUTM is already among the top DeFi altcoins of 2025, with over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold already.  The project has attracted over 16,750 holders with $16.85 million+ raised. Speculative meme coins do nothing, but Mutuum Finance offers actual utility and long-term growth potential. Investors looking for huge upside in the short term and long term, spot Mutuum Finance as a must-buy token under $1. Vitalik Buterin Discards Meme Coins as Utility Tokens Take Center Stage Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has been a dumping magnet for meme coins that he’s held over the years, a trend whose origins trace back in 2021 when he infamously burned 450 trillion SHIB tokens which were gifted to him by Shiba Inu creator Ryoshi.  Earlier during the week, on-chain data indicates he dumped 150 billion PUPPIES tokens for 28.58 ETH and 1 billion ERC20 tokens for $13,889 USDC, furthering the trend of dumping hype tokens. These are all part of a broader market trend: as utility-based tokens solidify themselves, investors and devs are rushing to projects that have actual value and actual utility-based use cases and away from pure speculative meme coins.  Buterin’s move is crypto’s breaking point, where utility-driven projects are the new trend. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction with real-world utility, embodying the type of long-term growth the sector offers. Mutuum Finance Presale Frenzy as Investor Mania Reaches All-Time High Mutuum Finance has offered early birds the special benefit of purchasing MUTM tokens at a reduced price prior to the project’s launch. Phase 6 tokens costing $0.035 have been highly sought after, raising more…

Best Crypto to Buy: This Utility Token Is Exploding in Momentum as Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Dumps Meme Coins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 04:17
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006839-1.94%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001544-4.27%
COM
COM$0.005889+0.15%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000387+3.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

As Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sells meme coin holdings, the cryptocurrency market is seeing a gigantic shift toward utility-driven projects, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is leading the charge. Sold for a mere $0.035 in presale, MUTM is already among the top DeFi altcoins of 2025, with over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold already. 

The project has attracted over 16,750 holders with $16.85 million+ raised. Speculative meme coins do nothing, but Mutuum Finance offers actual utility and long-term growth potential. Investors looking for huge upside in the short term and long term, spot Mutuum Finance as a must-buy token under $1.

Vitalik Buterin Discards Meme Coins as Utility Tokens Take Center Stage

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has been a dumping magnet for meme coins that he’s held over the years, a trend whose origins trace back in 2021 when he infamously burned 450 trillion SHIB tokens which were gifted to him by Shiba Inu creator Ryoshi. 

Earlier during the week, on-chain data indicates he dumped 150 billion PUPPIES tokens for 28.58 ETH and 1 billion ERC20 tokens for $13,889 USDC, furthering the trend of dumping hype tokens. These are all part of a broader market trend: as utility-based tokens solidify themselves, investors and devs are rushing to projects that have actual value and actual utility-based use cases and away from pure speculative meme coins. 

Buterin’s move is crypto’s breaking point, where utility-driven projects are the new trend. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction with real-world utility, embodying the type of long-term growth the sector offers.

Mutuum Finance Presale Frenzy as Investor Mania Reaches All-Time High

Mutuum Finance has offered early birds the special benefit of purchasing MUTM tokens at a reduced price prior to the project’s launch. Phase 6 tokens costing $0.035 have been highly sought after, raising more than $16.85 million from more than 16,750 buyers. Numbers speak volumes about market interest and increasing faith in the potential of the long-term project’s future.

Apart from securing the platform and engaging with the community members, Mutuum Finance also partnered with CertiK to create an official Bug Bounty Program with a formal $50,000 USDT bug bounty fund. The program welcomes white-hat hackers, security researchers, and developers to submit information about vulnerabilities in the codebase and have rewards disbursed based on severity. This ensures that even the smallest of problems are resolved promptly and the overall safety of the platform is maintained at an optimal level.

Mutuum Finance Announces New DeFi Borrowing & Lending Protocol

Mutuum Finance announced recently the launch of its native lending and borrowing protocol, a breakthrough in decentralized finance. V1 of the protocol is set to release on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will include the fundamental building blocks like a liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, etc. Supported day one for lending, borrowing, and collateralization already with ETH and USDT, the platform is ready to offer a scalable and robust foundation for users of DeFi.

Utility Leads, MUTM Is 2025’s Number One

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making waves as investors shift away from hyped meme coins and toward projects delivering real value. With its Stage 6 presale more than 55% sold, more than 16,750 investors on board, and more than $16.85 million raised, MUTM’s traction is increasing fast. Its imminent release of lending and borrowing protocol, robust security features like the $50,000 bug bounty program, and actual DeFi usability set it apart from hype tokens. 

As the global market trend moves towards utility rather than speculation, MUTM offers investors the unique chance to invest early in a project with solid growth prospects. Lock in your position on presale today and be ahead of one of the best DeFi surprises of 2025.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-crypto-to-buy-this-utility-token-is-exploding-in-momentum-as-ethereums-vitalik-buterin-dumps-meme-coins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05027-5.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.00627-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06056-1.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007917-0.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09486-25.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,368.81
$103,368.81$103,368.81

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.49
$3,474.49$3,474.49

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.32
$157.32$157.32

-2.20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3967
$2.3967$2.3967

-1.66%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10711
$0.10711$0.10711

-0.14%