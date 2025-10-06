ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Best Crypto to Buy Before Bitcoin (BTC) Forms a New All-Time High   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Bitcoin (BTC) approaching a new all-time high, investors are looking for coins that can offer disproportionate returns as the market leader rises. One project that is gaining significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 utility-driven DeFi altcoin. With over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold out, Mutuum Finance is demonstrating strong initial demand.  Unlike Bitcoin, which primarily benefits from market-wide momentum, Mutuum Finance offers dual lending, providing tangible utility and sustainable growth.  Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Past $121K as Momentum Builds Bitcoin (BTC) crossed over the $117K–$120K resistance zone, resulting in $135 million short liquidations and driving prices over $121K. Market strength is being driven by a combination of rising open interest to $86 billion, positive ETF inflows of $675 million, and large treasury purchases such as Metaplanet’s 5,000 BTC acquisition.  Analysts are eyeing midterm goals in the range of $165K to $181K, which is suggesting that Q4 could be setting the stage for another parabolic leg higher. As BTC continues to be the centerpiece for most news headlines and institutional funds flow, this rally is also encouraging investors to look at high-upside, early-stage project Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-driven DeFi altcoin with strong presale momentum, as a way to add asymmetrical growth potential to vanilla Bitcoin exposure. Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Indicate Starving Investor Demand Mutuum Finance (MUTM) looks on as its Stage 6 presale extends to investors globally. Appetite is still high, with over 16,750 users eager with more than $16.85 million invested already, indicating increased belief in the long-term future and direction of the project. Mutuum Finance has announced it is launching its new lending and borrowing protocol, a landmark new feature on its growing DeFi platform. It will release version V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will introduce a… The post Best Crypto to Buy Before Bitcoin (BTC) Forms a New All-Time High   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Bitcoin (BTC) approaching a new all-time high, investors are looking for coins that can offer disproportionate returns as the market leader rises. One project that is gaining significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 utility-driven DeFi altcoin. With over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold out, Mutuum Finance is demonstrating strong initial demand.  Unlike Bitcoin, which primarily benefits from market-wide momentum, Mutuum Finance offers dual lending, providing tangible utility and sustainable growth.  Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Past $121K as Momentum Builds Bitcoin (BTC) crossed over the $117K–$120K resistance zone, resulting in $135 million short liquidations and driving prices over $121K. Market strength is being driven by a combination of rising open interest to $86 billion, positive ETF inflows of $675 million, and large treasury purchases such as Metaplanet’s 5,000 BTC acquisition.  Analysts are eyeing midterm goals in the range of $165K to $181K, which is suggesting that Q4 could be setting the stage for another parabolic leg higher. As BTC continues to be the centerpiece for most news headlines and institutional funds flow, this rally is also encouraging investors to look at high-upside, early-stage project Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-driven DeFi altcoin with strong presale momentum, as a way to add asymmetrical growth potential to vanilla Bitcoin exposure. Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Indicate Starving Investor Demand Mutuum Finance (MUTM) looks on as its Stage 6 presale extends to investors globally. Appetite is still high, with over 16,750 users eager with more than $16.85 million invested already, indicating increased belief in the long-term future and direction of the project. Mutuum Finance has announced it is launching its new lending and borrowing protocol, a landmark new feature on its growing DeFi platform. It will release version V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will introduce a…

Best Crypto to Buy Before Bitcoin (BTC) Forms a New All-Time High

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 00:22
Bitcoin
BTC$103.269,25-0,78%
COM
COM$0,005887+0,11%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0003877+3,91%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001023+16,25%

With Bitcoin (BTC) approaching a new all-time high, investors are looking for coins that can offer disproportionate returns as the market leader rises. One project that is gaining significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 utility-driven DeFi altcoin. With over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold out, Mutuum Finance is demonstrating strong initial demand. 

Unlike Bitcoin, which primarily benefits from market-wide momentum, Mutuum Finance offers dual lending, providing tangible utility and sustainable growth. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Past $121K as Momentum Builds

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed over the $117K–$120K resistance zone, resulting in $135 million short liquidations and driving prices over $121K. Market strength is being driven by a combination of rising open interest to $86 billion, positive ETF inflows of $675 million, and large treasury purchases such as Metaplanet’s 5,000 BTC acquisition. 

Analysts are eyeing midterm goals in the range of $165K to $181K, which is suggesting that Q4 could be setting the stage for another parabolic leg higher. As BTC continues to be the centerpiece for most news headlines and institutional funds flow, this rally is also encouraging investors to look at high-upside, early-stage project Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-driven DeFi altcoin with strong presale momentum, as a way to add asymmetrical growth potential to vanilla Bitcoin exposure.

Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Indicate Starving Investor Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) looks on as its Stage 6 presale extends to investors globally. Appetite is still high, with over 16,750 users eager with more than $16.85 million invested already, indicating increased belief in the long-term future and direction of the project.

Mutuum Finance has announced it is launching its new lending and borrowing protocol, a landmark new feature on its growing DeFi platform. It will release version V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will introduce a range of core pieces like liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, and more. Having ETH and USDT facilitated lending, borrowing, and collateralization from the very beginning itself, the protocol would be able to provide a strong, swift, and scalable platform for decentralized financial transactions.

Dynamic liquidation ratios and live LTV are dynamically computed to capture the state of the markets at the time to enable the protocol to hedge aggressively against volatility. Reserve multipliers of between 10% on lower-risk assets to 35% on higher-risk assets are set in order to be able to pay some form of systemic insurance.

Efficiency is the Mutuum Finance’s number one concern. Collateral is designed to generate maximum borrowing capacity and correlated assets to generate lending and borrowing efficiency as close to perfect as possible. Such frameworks generate low insolvency risk with a secure, sustainable DeFi protocol

MUTM Delivers the Asymmetric Advantage

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as one of the most profitable altcoin investments as Bitcoin gets ready to make a new all-time high. Already at 55% sold out in Stage 6 of its presale, over 16,750 investors on board, and over $16.85 million raised, the project’s sheer size is testament to strong market confidence. Its state-of-the-art dual lending infrastructure, adaptive risk controls, and dynamic collateral management make it more than a speculatory wager, it’s a utility-driven DeFi solution designed with long-term scalability in mind. While Bitcoin leads the way to the top, MUTM’s early-stage ambitions and huge upside potential may offer exponential returns in the next cycle. Secure your allocation today and get ahead of the next wave of DeFi innovation before presale closes.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-crypto-to-buy-before-bitcoin-btc-forms-a-new-all-time-high/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0,05027-5,50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0,00627-1,02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06056-1,65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0,007917-0,12%
CROSS
CROSS$0,09486-25,55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0,826-4,61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.269,25
$103.269,25$103.269,25

-0,16%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.470,26
$3.470,26$3.470,26

-0,31%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157,25
$157,25$157,25

-2,25%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3938
$2,3938$2,3938

-1,78%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10704
$0,10704$0,10704

-0,21%