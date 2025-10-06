ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Curaçao, Curaçao, 6th October 2025, ChainwireCuraçao, Curaçao, 6th October 2025, Chainwire

BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/06 17:32
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.5027+1.26%
Deccan Gladiators 01

Curaçao, Curaçao, October 6th, 2025, Chainwire

In a strategic move bridging blockchain and cricket, BC.GAME News has signed on as the title sponsor of Deccan Gladiators — the three-time champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, for the upcoming 2025 season.

The partnership marks another step in the ongoing convergence between Web3 brands and mainstream sports. With its logo taking center stage on the Gladiators’ jersey, BC.GAME News is tapping into one of cricket’s most dynamic properties — a team that has reached five finals in the past six seasons and secured titles in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The Abu Dhabi T10, the world’s only ICC-sanctioned 10-over professional league, has become a fan favorite for its lightning-fast format and all-star rosters. The 2025 season is expected to draw millions of viewers across Asia and the Middle East, with streaming and fan engagement increasingly happening via digital-first platforms.

The deal will feature interactive online content, exclusive fan drops, and cross-platform activations designed to extend the excitement of T10 cricket into the crypto-native space. While specifics remain undisclosed, insiders suggest the campaigns may include community contests, token-based experiences, and Web3-native engagement tools.

As the digital entertainment landscape continues to evolve, such partnerships illustrate a broader trend of blockchain initiatives engaging with cultural and mainstream platforms beyond traditional NFTs or token launches.

About BC.GAME News

BC.GAME News is a newsroom covering digital entertainment, sports partnerships, and community initiatives worldwide. It focuses on clear, timely announcements and responsible-entertainment messaging for 18+ audiences.

About Deccan Gladiators

Deccan Gladiators is a professional T10 cricket franchise competing in the Abu Dhabi T10. Known for its fast-paced style and passionate fan base across the Middle East and South Asia, the team collaborates with partners to deliver engaging on- and off-field experiences.

Contact

Daniel Choudhary
BC.GAME News
press@bcgamenews.com

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05027-5.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.00627-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06056-1.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007917-0.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09486-25.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,457.93
$103,457.93$103,457.93

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,476.97
$3,476.97$3,476.97

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.62
$157.62$157.62

-2.02%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4007
$2.4007$2.4007

-1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10747
$0.10747$0.10747

+0.18%