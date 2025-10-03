ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Avalanche treasuries line up $1 billion to make AVAX part aof the multi-chain finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche (AVAX) is suddenly the target of a planned billion-dollar buying spree from public market digital asset treasury (DAT) vehicles. AgriFORCE said it will rebrand to “AVAX One” and accumulate roughly $700 million of AVAX. Meanwhile, Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) unveiled a $675 million SPAC deal that seeds about $460 million in balance sheet assets and sets a goal to surpass $1 billion of AVAX after listing. Both offerings will be listed on Nasdaq, with AgriFORCE already having a listing that will be used by AVAX One, and AVAT joining Nasdaq post-merger in early 2026. These initiatives can reshape AVAX’s role in the multi-chain finance, as it did with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Price impact The initial market reaction was mixed but notable. On Sept. 22, as AgriFORCE’s plan hit headlines, AVAX slipped to $29.41 in early trading during a broad risk-off move. However, the token reversed to close at $33.49, up about 14% on the day. The movement extended to $36.16 in the first hours of Sept. 23, its first print above $36 since Jan. 31. AVAX’s strength contrasted with a $30 billion drawdown in the altcoin market cap the same day, suggesting the announcement supported the performance. Meanwhile, AgriFORCE’s stock (AGRI) spiked more than 200% intraday on Sept. 22, though it corrected 35% since and traded at $3.74 as of press time. By contrast, the Oct. 1 AVAT announcement saw a milder 2.4% gain, which followed the altcoin complex adding roughly $140 billion in market cap. In this case, it is more challenging to attribute the movement to the treasury plans. Maturity through DATs The AVAX-buying push mirrors the broader 2025 rise of DAT companies that first gained traction buying altcoins, such as Ethereum and Solana. In late May, sports betting tech firm SharpLink announced it would… The post Avalanche treasuries line up $1 billion to make AVAX part aof the multi-chain finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche (AVAX) is suddenly the target of a planned billion-dollar buying spree from public market digital asset treasury (DAT) vehicles. AgriFORCE said it will rebrand to “AVAX One” and accumulate roughly $700 million of AVAX. Meanwhile, Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) unveiled a $675 million SPAC deal that seeds about $460 million in balance sheet assets and sets a goal to surpass $1 billion of AVAX after listing. Both offerings will be listed on Nasdaq, with AgriFORCE already having a listing that will be used by AVAX One, and AVAT joining Nasdaq post-merger in early 2026. These initiatives can reshape AVAX’s role in the multi-chain finance, as it did with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Price impact The initial market reaction was mixed but notable. On Sept. 22, as AgriFORCE’s plan hit headlines, AVAX slipped to $29.41 in early trading during a broad risk-off move. However, the token reversed to close at $33.49, up about 14% on the day. The movement extended to $36.16 in the first hours of Sept. 23, its first print above $36 since Jan. 31. AVAX’s strength contrasted with a $30 billion drawdown in the altcoin market cap the same day, suggesting the announcement supported the performance. Meanwhile, AgriFORCE’s stock (AGRI) spiked more than 200% intraday on Sept. 22, though it corrected 35% since and traded at $3.74 as of press time. By contrast, the Oct. 1 AVAT announcement saw a milder 2.4% gain, which followed the altcoin complex adding roughly $140 billion in market cap. In this case, it is more challenging to attribute the movement to the treasury plans. Maturity through DATs The AVAX-buying push mirrors the broader 2025 rise of DAT companies that first gained traction buying altcoins, such as Ethereum and Solana. In late May, sports betting tech firm SharpLink announced it would…

Avalanche treasuries line up $1 billion to make AVAX part aof the multi-chain finance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:47
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-0.97%
1
1$0.02021-11.32%
Avalanche
AVAX$17.31-2.31%
Particl
PART$0.3058-0.06%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04503-1.25%

Avalanche (AVAX) is suddenly the target of a planned billion-dollar buying spree from public market digital asset treasury (DAT) vehicles.

AgriFORCE said it will rebrand to “AVAX One” and accumulate roughly $700 million of AVAX. Meanwhile, Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) unveiled a $675 million SPAC deal that seeds about $460 million in balance sheet assets and sets a goal to surpass $1 billion of AVAX after listing.

Both offerings will be listed on Nasdaq, with AgriFORCE already having a listing that will be used by AVAX One, and AVAT joining Nasdaq post-merger in early 2026.

These initiatives can reshape AVAX’s role in the multi-chain finance, as it did with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

Price impact

The initial market reaction was mixed but notable. On Sept. 22, as AgriFORCE’s plan hit headlines, AVAX slipped to $29.41 in early trading during a broad risk-off move.

However, the token reversed to close at $33.49, up about 14% on the day. The movement extended to $36.16 in the first hours of Sept. 23, its first print above $36 since Jan. 31.

AVAX’s strength contrasted with a $30 billion drawdown in the altcoin market cap the same day, suggesting the announcement supported the performance.

Meanwhile, AgriFORCE’s stock (AGRI) spiked more than 200% intraday on Sept. 22, though it corrected 35% since and traded at $3.74 as of press time.

By contrast, the Oct. 1 AVAT announcement saw a milder 2.4% gain, which followed the altcoin complex adding roughly $140 billion in market cap. In this case, it is more challenging to attribute the movement to the treasury plans.

Maturity through DATs

The AVAX-buying push mirrors the broader 2025 rise of DAT companies that first gained traction buying altcoins, such as Ethereum and Solana.

In late May, sports betting tech firm SharpLink announced it would raise approximately $425 million and convert the proceeds into ETH under an advisory tie-up with Consensys co-founder Joseph Lubin.

BTCS followed with a 1,000 ETH purchase in early June, and BitMine rolled out an ETH treasury program by early July.

As the year progressed, BitMine and SharpLink accelerated their acquisitions, with their ETH balances climbing to 2.65 million ETH and 838,730 ETH, respectively, as of Oct. 2.

Ethereum’s price experienced a much-needed rebound and outperformed throughout the summer. ETH grew nearly 50% in July alone, then set a new all-time high of $4,956.78 on Aug. 24, almost four years after its previous price peak.

Additionally, US-traded spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a surge in inflows.

According to Farside Investors’ data, the funds encountered difficulty in breaching the $3 billion threshold in cumulative flows, but crossed the mark two days after SharpLink’s announcement.

Ethereum ETFs then compensated for the time it took to capture massive inflows, and skyrocketed to nearly $14 billion in cumulative flows by Sept. 19, a 342% growth.

Solana is another major-cap crypto that saw significant interest in the DAT wave. Policy shifts and capital raises by SOL Strategies, DeFi Development Corp., and Upexi culminated in SOL breaching the $200 price level in July, the first time since February.

As the mentioned companies built DAT momentum and fueled SOL to a price peak of $218 by August, Forward Industries ramped up the tone.

The company closed a $1.65 billion PIPE financing on Sept. 11, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The announcement was enough to catapult SOL above $250, its first time above this level since January.

Furthermore, as happened with Ethereum, the US-traded Solana ETF, which emulates spot exposure, also saw an increase in inflows.

The REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF (SSK) faced difficulties in attracting capital throughout August, despite a solid start. The fund captured $100 million in inflows just 12 trading days after its debut on June 2.

However, between late August and mid-September, SSK surpassed $200 million in cumulative flows for the first time on Sept. 11, amid SOL’s strong price action.

By Sept. 26, SSK added another $100 million to its cumulative inflows, with data from Farside Investors revealing the fund crossed the $300 million mark.

Together, these precedents form the playbook AVAX treasuries can now follow, pairing large public market capital infusions with direct token accumulation, then catalyzing secondary vehicles and ecosystem activity.

Going beyond “buy and hold”

AVAT is pitching a more integrated model than a simple “buy and hold.” The company stated that it secured an initial AVAX purchase at a discount to market and an 18-month priority window for Avalanche Foundation sales to US Treasury firms.

It also offered entry at approximately a 23% discount to direct token exposure (mNAV) and a mandate to deploy capital into Avalanche’s rails.

The mandate includes protocol investments that drive transactions, enterprise partnerships for real-world assets, stablecoins and payments, and validator support for institutional layer-1 launches.

CEO Bart Smith said:

Ava Labs founder Emin Gün Sirer welcomed the effort as “reflecting the growing sophistication and momentum shaping Avalanche’s future.”

On the AgriFORCE side, Anthony Scaramucci, who will lead the advisory board, cast the pivot in broader terms:

Hivemind’s Matt Zhang added the strategic ambition of building the “Berkshire Hathaway of the on-chain financial economy,” providing Wall Street with a scalable path into institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure.

What is in store for retail?

For retail investors, the structures open two potential channels, followed by two categories of risk.

The first is secondary shares of the treasury companies themselves, where AVAT, for example, advertises access at an implied discount to its underlying token basket.

That “secondary discount” can be attractive but is not guaranteed, and can swing with sentiment, liquidity, and the cadence of new issuance.

The second channel is indirect, as DATs concentrate capital in AVAX and may amplify price discovery, improve depth across spot and derivatives venues, and accelerate the build-out of on-chain applications that create real transaction demand.

Additionally, it can boost upcoming ETF flows, as filings for spot Avalanche ETFs from Bitwise, Grayscale, and VanEck are awaiting SEC approval.

Yet the same PIPE mechanics that fund treasuries can hurt existing shareholders when resale windows open.

A recent analysis of Bitcoin treasury names that utilized PIPEs reveals a recurring pattern of shares gravitating toward discounted issuance prices as unlocks approach. In several cases, the corrections erased most of the initial rally and, at times, trading below the PIPE level.

The dynamic creates an “overhang” that can pressure both the stocks and, indirectly, the underlying token when companies are forced to manage liquidity during periods of drawdown.

If the AVAX treasuries execute, the implications extend beyond the headline price.

A billion-dollar balance sheet buyer can legitimize AVAX alongside ETH and SOL in institutional policy frameworks, broaden the universe of allocators beyond crypto-native funds, and speed the emergence of AVAX-linked structured products.

Additionally, it sets the stage for deeper liquidity, more venues for regulated exposure, and a stronger case for the asset’s role in tokenized finance.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/avalanche-treasuries-line-up-1-billion-to-make-avax-part-of-the-multi-chain-finance/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05027-5.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.00627-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06056-1.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007917-0.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09486-25.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,595.21
$103,595.21$103,595.21

+0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,482.44
$3,482.44$3,482.44

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.90
$157.90$157.90

-1.84%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4046
$2.4046$2.4046

-1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10786
$0.10786$0.10786

+0.55%