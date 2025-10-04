ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Chrome DevTools MCP is an implementation of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) It adds debugging capabilities to an AI agent. You can use it with almost any available coding agent.Chrome DevTools MCP is an implementation of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) It adds debugging capabilities to an AI agent. You can use it with almost any available coding agent.

Automate Web Debugging: A Practical Guide to Chrome DevTools MCP

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/04 22:43
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06084-1.24%

Hey everyone! I’m excited to share something that’s a real game-changer for anyone who writes code for the web. I’m talking about the new Chrome DevTools Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. If you want to know more details, read the article until the end.

AI coding assistants are great at generating code. They can write the code, but they can’t see what it actually does when it runs in a browser. This means a lot of guesswork and back-and-forth for developers.

But that’s all about to change. The Chrome DevTools MCP server enables an AI agent to debug web pages directly in Chrome, utilizing the same powerful DevTools. This means an AI assistant can now identify and fix issues with much greater accuracy.

\

What Exactly is Chrome DevTools MCP?

The Chrome DevTools MCP server is a specific implementation of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) that adds debugging capabilities to an AI agent.

With this new tool, my AI assistant can:

  • Verify code changes in real-time: It can generate a fix and then automatically check if it works as intended in the browser.

  • Diagnose network and console errors: It can analyze network requests to uncover issues like CORS problems or inspect console logs to figure out why a feature isn’t working.

  • Simulate user behavior: AI can navigate through a website, fill out forms, and click buttons to reproduce bugs and test complex user flows.

  • Debug live styling and layout issues: It can inspect the DOM and CSS to find and suggest fixes for layout problems.

  • Automate performance audits: you can ask it to run a performance trace, analyze the results, and identify specific performance issues.

  • And many more.

    \

Getting Started with Chrome DevTools MCP

You can use it with almost any available coding agent. I’m going to show you how to use it in VS Code with GitHub Copilot, and then you can apply it to the agent of your preference.

Requirements:

  • VS Code
  • GitHub Copilot
  • Node.js

How to Install Chrome DevTools MCP in VS Code

  • Open VS Code.

  • Press Ctrl+Shift+P (or Cmd+Shift+P on Mac). Type “MCP:” and select “Add Server” from the dropdown.

\

  • In the next dropdown, I chose to “Browse MCP Servers.”

\

  • This opened a new tab in my browser where I could search for “chrome.” The “Chrome DevTools” MCP server was the only result. I clicked “Install” and then “Install in VS Code.” A pop-up in my browser asked for permission to open VS Code, which I allowed.

    \

- Back in VS Code, I just had to click the “Install” button.

And that was it! My AI agent was now supercharged with the power of Chrome DevTools.

If you already have an mcp.json file, you can just add this code there:

{   "servers": {     "chrome-devtools": {       "command": "npx",       "args": ["chrome-devtools-mcp@latest"]     }   } }

Chrome DevTools MCP NPM

You can also install MCP via the npm package manager by using this command:

npm i chrome-devtools-mcp

Official page of Chrome MCP is here: https://www.npmjs.com/package/chrome-devtools-mcp

\

How to Test DevTools MCP in VS Code

To see it in action, I opened the Copilot chat and asked my agent to check the Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) score for my https://proflead.dev. It immediately started working, and I could see the progress in the chat window. It asked for my permission before proceeding.

\ In a matter of moments, I had a detailed report on my website’s LCP score. But the truly amazing part is what comes next. Because my AI agent now has all this visibility, I can ask it to help me improve the score. It’s no longer just guessing; it can see the real-world performance of the website. If you cannot follow along with this tutorial, you might be interested in watching my video step-by-step tutorial on this topic below.

\

Video Tutorial: Chrome DevTools MCP Explained

Watch on YouTube: Chrome DevTools MCP Explained

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0z7EQZT2b0&embedable=true

Conclusion

This is a massive leap forward for web development. We’re moving away from AI assistants that are just code generators to ones that can actively participate in the entire development lifecycle.

If you’re a web developer, I highly recommend checking out the Chrome DevTools MCP server. It’s a powerful tool that will change the way you work with your AI coding assistant.

Cheers! :)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05027-5.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.00627-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06056-1.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007917-0.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09486-25.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,640.33
$103,640.33$103,640.33

+0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,482.81
$3,482.81$3,482.81

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.90
$157.90$157.90

-1.84%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4043
$2.4043$2.4043

-1.35%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10786
$0.10786$0.10786

+0.55%