ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Automaker Stellantis plans to invest $10 billion in U.S. operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automotive manufacturer Stellantis NV is preparing to invest $10 billion in the United States as the maker of Jeep sport utility vehicles and Ram pickups tries to refocus on the market that has been central to its profits. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company plans to announce in the coming weeks an additional $5 billion of new money on top of a similar amount already earmarked earlier in the year. The investment will be rolled out over several years and directed into American plants, including potential re-openings, new hiring, and fresh model launches in Illinois and Michigan. Stellantis is working to regain the momentum of the Jeep brand and is weighing new spending on Dodge, which could include a new Dodge V8 muscle car. There is also the possibility of renewed investment in the Chrysler brand over the long term. Talks remain ongoing and no final decisions have been made on the precise allocation of funds or the full list of projects… at least not for now. Filosa directs Stellantis money back into U.S. factories The spending effort reflects a strategy led by Antonio Filosa, who took over as Chief Executive Officer in May. Antonio is carrying out a review of investments across all regions. Under former CEO Carlos Tavares, Stellantis moved production and engineering work to lower-cost countries like Mexico and poured funds into Europe, where car demand is weak and profits are slim. “As part of the preparations for the company’s strategy update and capital markets day next year, the CEO is leading a thorough evaluation of all future investments. This process is ongoing,” a company media representative allegedly said in an emailed statement. The action mirrors other big investments by companies aiming to strengthen their position in the world’s largest economy and ease pressure from… The post Automaker Stellantis plans to invest $10 billion in U.S. operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automotive manufacturer Stellantis NV is preparing to invest $10 billion in the United States as the maker of Jeep sport utility vehicles and Ram pickups tries to refocus on the market that has been central to its profits. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company plans to announce in the coming weeks an additional $5 billion of new money on top of a similar amount already earmarked earlier in the year. The investment will be rolled out over several years and directed into American plants, including potential re-openings, new hiring, and fresh model launches in Illinois and Michigan. Stellantis is working to regain the momentum of the Jeep brand and is weighing new spending on Dodge, which could include a new Dodge V8 muscle car. There is also the possibility of renewed investment in the Chrysler brand over the long term. Talks remain ongoing and no final decisions have been made on the precise allocation of funds or the full list of projects… at least not for now. Filosa directs Stellantis money back into U.S. factories The spending effort reflects a strategy led by Antonio Filosa, who took over as Chief Executive Officer in May. Antonio is carrying out a review of investments across all regions. Under former CEO Carlos Tavares, Stellantis moved production and engineering work to lower-cost countries like Mexico and poured funds into Europe, where car demand is weak and profits are slim. “As part of the preparations for the company’s strategy update and capital markets day next year, the CEO is leading a thorough evaluation of all future investments. This process is ongoing,” a company media representative allegedly said in an emailed statement. The action mirrors other big investments by companies aiming to strengthen their position in the world’s largest economy and ease pressure from…

Automaker Stellantis plans to invest $10 billion in U.S. operations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:34
Union
U$0.006263-1.07%
COM
COM$0.005899+0.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CAR
CAR$0.004198-0.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007345-0.72%

Automotive manufacturer Stellantis NV is preparing to invest $10 billion in the United States as the maker of Jeep sport utility vehicles and Ram pickups tries to refocus on the market that has been central to its profits.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company plans to announce in the coming weeks an additional $5 billion of new money on top of a similar amount already earmarked earlier in the year.

The investment will be rolled out over several years and directed into American plants, including potential re-openings, new hiring, and fresh model launches in Illinois and Michigan.

Stellantis is working to regain the momentum of the Jeep brand and is weighing new spending on Dodge, which could include a new Dodge V8 muscle car. There is also the possibility of renewed investment in the Chrysler brand over the long term.

Talks remain ongoing and no final decisions have been made on the precise allocation of funds or the full list of projects… at least not for now.

Filosa directs Stellantis money back into U.S. factories

The spending effort reflects a strategy led by Antonio Filosa, who took over as Chief Executive Officer in May. Antonio is carrying out a review of investments across all regions.

Under former CEO Carlos Tavares, Stellantis moved production and engineering work to lower-cost countries like Mexico and poured funds into Europe, where car demand is weak and profits are slim.

“As part of the preparations for the company’s strategy update and capital markets day next year, the CEO is leading a thorough evaluation of all future investments. This process is ongoing,” a company media representative allegedly said in an emailed statement.

The action mirrors other big investments by companies aiming to strengthen their position in the world’s largest economy and ease pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Hyundai Motor Group announced in August it would increase its U.S. investment by $5 billion to $26 billion through 2028, and several major European pharmaceutical companies have pledged billions for new American projects.

Stellantis faces union demands and tariff fights

The new cash could also help Stellantis meet a pledge by Chairman John Elkann, who has met Trump previously to discuss U.S. investments, to manufacture a new midsize pickup vehicle at the company’s idled plant in Belvidere, Illinois, where it has committed to returning about 1,500 employees to work.

This would also respond to concerns from the United Auto Workers union, which has already held talks with Stellantis on the issue. At the same time, the company has been lobbying Washington to waive or reduce a possible 25% tariff that could affect medium-duty Ram pickups built in Mexico.

Antonio, an industry veteran from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is trying to stabilize a group that has lost market share in the U.S. and Europe following strategic missteps under Carlos while also navigating the impact of Trump’s tariffs on the automotive industry. Some of his efforts are beginning to show results, with a gain in third-quarter U.S. deliveries that lifted investor optimism last Thursday.

The new CEO has also begun rolling back European investments, including pulling out of a hydrogen-vehicle venture with Michelin and Forvia SE.

Stellantis is also considering a sale of its Free2move car-sharing business, Bloomberg reported this week. Earlier this year, the company hired McKinsey & Co. for strategic advice on Maserati and Alfa Romeo, and has repeatedly denied any plans to sell Maserati.

The increased focus on the U.S. is raising alarms among European unions, since Stellantis also owns brands like Fiat and Peugeot and faces manufacturing overcapacity as Chinese automakers led by BYD Co. push into the region with cheaper cars.

Stellantis has temporarily paused production at eight plants in Europe due to weak demand for models such as the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV and the Fiat Panda. Antonio is scheduled to meet Italian labor union representatives on October 20 as concerns grow about possible plant closures.

Late last year, Stellantis presented an ambitious production plan for Italy, adding pressure on Antonio to deliver on those promises.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/stellantis-10-billion-u-s-expansion-plans/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05027-5.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.00627-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06056-1.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007917-0.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09486-25.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,640.32
$103,640.32$103,640.32

+0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.61
$3,483.61$3,483.61

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.93
$157.93$157.93

-1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4047
$2.4047$2.4047

-1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10786
$0.10786$0.10786

+0.55%