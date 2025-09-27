ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025 event, “Youth in a Connected World,” young leaders explored how technology, storytelling, and purposeful community action can drive meaningful change. From building trust beyond the internet, to championing local SDG initiatives, to amplifying youth voices through storytelling platforms like HackerNoon, the discussions reinforced one truth: the future isn’t something to wait for—it’s something youth are actively shaping today.At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025 event, “Youth in a Connected World,” young leaders explored how technology, storytelling, and purposeful community action can drive meaningful change. From building trust beyond the internet, to championing local SDG initiatives, to amplifying youth voices through storytelling platforms like HackerNoon, the discussions reinforced one truth: the future isn’t something to wait for—it’s something youth are actively shaping today.

At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025, Youth Leaders Prove the Future Is Now

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/27 17:00
Succinct
PROVE$0.5681-1.28%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12507-10.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+0.43%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0013883-0.29%

The future is an abstract, out-of-reach concept. We will never get to live in or truly know it. But it is not so elusive that we cannot impress upon it, shape it. On the contrary, we do so with or without intention. Our actions today, if coordinated and purposeful, will give us a tomorrow that we can all be proud to be a part of. It’s one of humanity’s best superpowers. 

Understanding how Youth can harness this power was the central focus at AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025 event titled “Youth in a Connected World”. I was privileged to share very necessary conversations alongside an ensemble panel on today’s technology and how it can be leveraged to effect real change on a global scale, local youth action towards SDGs, and the power of community. 

Asher Umerie (Center) with attendees of AIESEC in Nigeria's IYD 2025 Event.

\ \ Here are some of my takeaways and reflections:

What We Discussed

  1. Connection beyond the internet: We touched on internet culture today and our collective need to “touch grass”. A smartphone and WiFi are not the only road to community. What matters more is a shared purpose, the magic of conversation, and networks of trust. True connection lives in mentorship, communities built on clear outcomes, and in all the spaces where our voices are heard, respected, and even cheered on. \n \n

  2. Local impact, global relevance: The panelists shared examples of youth-championed initiatives solving problems right where they live. These efforts address SDGs directly (education, decent work, gender equality, sustainability, and cybersecurity awareness). I focused on HackerNoon’s commitment to empowering the next generation of thought leaders—our AIESEC in Nigeria partnership being a great example. We understand all too well how often youth, the driving force behind any lasting change, are sidelined from the conversations directly affecting the future they’re supposed to inherit. And to combat this, we’re empowering the next generation with the tools and, more importantly, a platform to make their voices heard. 

    Asher Umerie with panelists at AIESEC in Nigeria's IYD 2025 Event.

    \

  3. The Power of Story: Again and again, the importance of storytelling surfaced. When a young person shares their success, or even their failure, it serves as a contribution to a collective memory that guides others, shapes action, and ensures our narratives aren’t written for us by outsiders. This is why the work we’re doing at HackerNoon matters and why we connected with AIESEC in the first place. We give young people in Nigeria—and around the world—the chance to publish their own stories in their own words, to reach readers far beyond their immediate circles. In doing so, individual voices become part of a global conversation, and local actions gain the visibility and momentum they deserve. \n

  4. Challenges remain, but so do opportunities: We acknowledged the obstacles: lack of resources, unequal access to platforms or mentorship, sometimes even self-doubt. But the energy and ideas in the room confirmed that when systems (institutions, NGOs, private sector) partner with young people meaningfully, those barriers can be shifted.

Many thanks to the AIESEC in Nigeria leadership for having me, and to the brilliant minds—Okonkwo Marycynthia, Angela Onyegbuna, and Boluwatife Ajayi —that I had the privilege of sharing this necessary panel with.

\n

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05027-5.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.00627-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06056-1.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007917-0.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09486-25.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,633.85
$103,633.85$103,633.85

+0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,484.39
$3,484.39$3,484.39

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.10
$158.10$158.10

-1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4068
$2.4068$2.4068

-1.25%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10794
$0.10794$0.10794

+0.62%