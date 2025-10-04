ExchangeDEX+
By collaborating with BoostFi, ArtGis brings advanced tools that improve customer experience, boost yields, and empower users to seize market momentum.

ArtGis Finance Partners with BoostFi to Advance RWA Settlement and DeFi Asset Management Using AI-Powered Intelligence

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 04:10
FINANCE
FINANCE
nft-aii2 main

ArtGis Finance remains dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and leading the charge in innovation. Today, the decentralized trading platform announced a strategic collaboration with BoostFi, an AI-powered crypto platform, to elevate the DeFi experience on its network. Based on this partnership, ArtGis leverages BoostFi’s AI expertise to advance decentralized trading and liquidity provision, and eventually enhance the DeFi experience for its customers.

ArtGis Finance is a decentralized platform that uses blockchain technology and AI to revolutionize the cross-border movements of digital assets and real-world financial instruments. By connecting TradFi and Web3, ArtGis streamlines digital asset transaction/trading, financial settlements, and RWA liquidity. On the other hand, BoostFi is an intelligent platform that empowers cryptocurrency with AI. The multifaceted intelligent platform helps digital projects and clients understand and maximize their capabilities in the virtual currency landscape. The platform offers innovative intelligent tools for digital asset trading and investment management, enabling people to capitalize on cutting-edge AI features to maximize their trading potential and generate steady gains.

ArtGis Streamlining DeFi Asset Management Using BoostFi’s AI

By integrating BoostFi’s AI-driven trading capabilities into its decentralized trading ecosystem, ArtGis advances its platform’s capability, enabling it to deliver a more effective DeFi experience. While ArtGis’ DeFi platform provides an infrastructure for asset usage, trading, and lending, the integration of BoostFi’s AI agents helps personalize investment strategies, improve asset performance, and automate decision-making on ArtGis.

With the ability of BoostFi’s AI algorithms to analyze huge amounts of datasets and optimize DeFi strategies, these advanced capabilities help automate trading, improve liquidity management, and enhance yield generation on ArtGis. With continuous monitoring of market conditions, BoostFi’s agents ensure that tokenized assets on the ArtGis platform are deployed where they produce maximum profits with reduced risks. Also, BoostFi’s Al’s ability to analyze off-chain and on-chain data, assess risks, offer diverse portfolio rebalancing, and generate informed financial decisions enables ArtGis’ customers to maximize profits while decreasing exposure to volatility.

Finally, through BoostFi’s dynamic technology, ArtGis’ clients can access optimized trading experiences and profitability powered by AI insights that help project directional movements.

Developing the Effectiveness of DeFi 

The partnership between ArtGis and BoostFi sends a clear message that the future of decentralized finance lies in intelligent, customer-oriented platforms that focus on effectiveness, personalization, and safety. By infusing BoostFi’s AI expertise into its trading platform, ArtGis not only improves customer experience but also creates a new benchmark for what DeFi platforms can accomplish. The collaboration is a testimony to ArtGis’ dedication to innovation and its belief in the game-changing capability of blockchain and AI technologies.

